Victoria Falls is the largest sheet of falling water in the world. (Photo: Flickr)

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) is warning that Victoria Falls could lose World Heritage Site status if the Zimbabwean and Zambian governments proceed with development plans near one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

Victoria Falls, on the Zambezi River, is on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe and is the world’s largest sheet of falling water, spanning 1.7km and dropping 108m into a gorge. It is the main tourist attraction for both countries, where visitors can enjoy sightseeing, bungee jumping, white-water rafting, boat cruises, game viewing and the world-famous Flight of Angels.

Plans are at an advanced stage to build a hydroelectric power station, a 300-bed hotel complex and a golf course near the falls, according to a Unesco report.

The power plant proposal comes as Zimbabwe is facing an acute shortage of electricity that has seen the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) introduce power cuts. Zesa is also struggling to pay at least $6-million a month for electricity it gets from Zambia – which has achieved an electricity generation surplus of 1,156MW since a new power plant was built in the north of the country.

Victor Mapani, managing director of Zambia’s power utility Zesco, has said the country’s power surplus is available for trade in the southern African region, within the interconnected power network.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Private investment is good news on several levels for Zimbabwe’s conservation efforts”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced this week that he planned to engage his Zambian and Mozambican counterparts with a view to solving his country’s power deficit.

‘Pushing away tourists’

Some commentators say building a power plant near Victoria Falls will ease Zimbabwe’s electricity problems, but activists like Farai Maguwu, director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, say it will have a negative impact on Zimbabwe’s already ailing economy. The country’s month-on-month inflation rate hit 25.6% in July.

A recent Zimbabwe cabinet report said tourism contributes at least $1.9-billion to gross domestic product annually, and projected it could hit a $5-billion target by 2025.

However, Maguwu said projections might not be met if the developments go ahead.

“Victoria Falls is one of the natural wonders created by God. It is important that the falls are preserved because that is what attracts tourists.

“The Zimbabwean government should not be seen to be pushing away foreign tourists. It is not surprising that some top government officials are seeing an opportunity to make money through these commercial projects,” said Maguwu.

Zimbabwe’s minister of environment and tourism, Mangaliso Ndlovu, declined to comment on “the Unesco matter”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Blessing Munyenyiwa: Victoria Falls’ innovator, conservationist and man with a mission”

Home affairs and heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe said he was not aware of any proposed commercial activities near Victoria Falls. “I am not aware of the project. If indeed the project is on the cards I trust your concerns will have been considered during the design. The heritage will certainly be protected,” he said.

However, Zimbabwe Environment and Management Agency communications officer Joyce Chapungu said: “We have not received any documentation for these proposed developmental projects to enable us to do any environmental impact assessment exercise in order to ascertain how these projects would affect the concerned district.”

Bigger picture

Director of the Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions Rejoice Ngwenya urged Zambian and Zimbabwean authorities to move the projects elsewhere.

“It is important for both Zambia and Zimbabwe to respect the views and expertise of Unesco. These governments can do these projects at least 40km from the heritage site. It is not in dispute that construction of a hotel, power plant and golf course will create jobs, but they must look at the bigger picture.”

Labour Economic Research Institute of Zimbabwe economist Prosper Chitambara said the projects would not hit the economy.

“Tourists come to see the waterfall and there is no tourist who would want to go to a place where there is no electricity and enough accommodation. The setting up of a hotel and a power plant will help in revamping facilities in the resort town,” he said. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.