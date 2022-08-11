Artist William Kentridge during his exhibition "Notes Towards A Model Opera" on January 20, 2016 at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway

ART

The 9th Annual Amazing Women Arts Event (AWAE)

This four-day festival kicks off with two days of workshops on theatre, public art, and business in the arts, followed by two days of art and talent showcases. Entry is free.

Where: Eldorado Arts Centre, Vereeniging

When: 18 to 21 August 2022

Rand Club presents William Kentridge and Warren Siebrits

South African contemporary artist William Kentridge and art collector Warren Siebrits come together to discuss art and art history, and launch their collaborative book, a collection of Kentridge’s “early series of etchings and aquatints” titled Domestic Scenes. Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased via Quicket.

Where: The Rand Club, Johannesburg

When: 13 August 2022

Joël Andrianomearisoa: The Five Continents of All Our Desires

Exploring the theme of “relations and connections” through the mixed media of sculptures and silk paper, this exhibition looks at the intersection between art and its surroundings, namely the influence of architecture and interiors.

Where: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape Town

When: 2 August 2022 to 25 June 2023

Unseen Dimensions of the Known by Patrick Bongoy

Multidisciplinary Congolese artist Patrick Bongoy presents a new body of work that explores and illustrates the pressing issues faced by his native country, as well as the wider-ranging issues facing humanity, such as the way that we define ourselves “beyond the physical aspects of our identities”.

Where: Southern Guild, Cape Town

When: 4 August to 29 September 2022

***

MUSIC

The Penryn Festival Presents: Mango Groove

Enjoy a festival day with market stalls, a safe play area for children, as well as a tea garden. Headlining the festival will be South African Afropop band, Mango Groove. The event starts at 2pm and ends at 10pm. Ticket prices range between R75 and R250 and are available via Quicket. Entry is free for children aged five and below.

Where: Boschrand Farm, Mbombela

When: 19 August 2022

***

WINE SHOWS

Bedford Wine Route Festival

This outdoor festival is for all wine lovers and self-proclaimed wine connoisseurs. Featuring an assortment of more than 72 wines, spirits and craft beers, the festival will be accompanied by an assortment of food and arts and crafts stalls. Tickets cost R200 for a Friday pass, R300 for a Saturday pass and R400 for a weekend pass. Tickets are available via Quicket. The programme runs from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, and 11am to 5pm on Saturday.

Where: The Duke of Bedford Inn, Bedford

When: 19 to 20 August 2022

***

FITNESS/RUNNING

Saturday Night Fitness

Get your Saturday sweat on, with an all-day fitness event. Suited to all fitness levels, attendees will have the option to join in on six different classes, from HIIT to yoga, led by Mapule Ndhlovu, Wardah Hartley and Planet Fitness. Tickets cost R350 and are available via Quicket. The event runs from 1pm to 8pm.

Where: Montecasino, Johannesburg

When: 13 August 2022

THIRSTI AFRICANX TRAILRUN 2-Day XPLORE

Over three days participants will complete a 36km trail run in two stages, through Skeerpoort, surrounded by the Magaliesberg mountains. Standard entry, excluding meals, costs R1,900 per person and participants can enter via Stillwater Sports.

Where: Van Gaalen Cheese Farm, Hartbeespoort

When: 20 to 21 August 2022

CANSA Strawberry Run Sponsored by Standard Bank

In honour of Women’s Month, join a run aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer. The dress code is pink and you have the option of joining the 5km or 9km run, costing R85 and R100 respectively. Registration begins at 7.30am and tickets can be purchased via Quicket.

Where: Redberry Farm, George

When: 20 August 2022

***

DINING

Lady Day Presents: Attaya

Food, culture and community come together for this evening event aimed at exploring Nguni & Indian cuisines. Tickets cost R650 per person and are available via Quicket. The event will take place between 7pm and 10pm.

Where: The Artivist, Johannesburg

When: 19 August 2022

***

COMEDY

Laugh Mosadi

Hosted by Tumi Morake, Laugh Mosadi features an exclusively female line-up of comedians. Local talents taking the stage include Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie and Tracey-Lee Oliver. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Ticketpro.

Where: Theatre of Marcellus, Johannesburg

When: 13 August 2022

***

FILM SCREENINGS

Coastal Deep Ecology – Ours Not Mine

Presented by Gaia Speaking and Protect the West Coast as part of a series of “films that reconnect”, join this discussion on deep ecology and the pressing issues faced by our coastal environment. The night will centre on the screening of the film, Ours Not Mine. Tickets cost R75 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Camel Rock, Scarborough

When: 18 August 2022 DM/ML

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations