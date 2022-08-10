Last week Showmax aired Mohale: On the Record, a 51-minute episode in which media personality and actor Mohale Motaung sat down with Aldrin Sampear to share the highs and lows of his marriage to Idols judge and radio host Somizi Mhlongo, who choreographed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The pair had seemed to flourish, despite the 23-year age difference and had a lavish white wedding in 2020 which broke viewing records for Showmax for the most watched show on its premiere day.

Motaung was 22 when he met Mhlongo, through Mhlongo’s reality show Living the Dream with Somizi. The show also filmed Mhlongo’s marriage proposal to Motaung in Paris in 2018.

In Mohale: On the Record, Motaung discusses how he and Mhlongo met at Mhlongo’s book signing event in 2017. Motaung also detailed the alleged abuse he experienced during the marriage.

Abuse allegations surfaced a year ago after an audio recording between Motaung and one of the producers of Mhlongo’s reality show was leaked. In the audio, Motaung speaks about Mhlongo being physically abusive and controlling.

At the time, Mhlongo “vehemently” denied the allegations, but said that they had “an altercation” where they were both “physically hurt by the other”.

However, Mhlongo temporarily stepped down from Idols and Metro FM.

Mhlongo then kicked off the latest season of his award-winning reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi — which also aired on Showmax — by addressing the leaked audio recording.

In the first episode of season five, Mhlongo concludes: “[Motaung] was probably promised money for a special [episode] of some sort. So they wanted to check what the content would be… So maybe I was good for content.”

Mhlongo does not deny the abuse allegations; instead, he repeatedly paints Motaung as a liar who was after his money.

When Mhlongo’s long-time friend, actress Lorcia Cooper, asks him whether he hit Motaung, Mhlongo responds: “It’s not even about did I hit him or did I not hit him. People look at the reaction, not what caused the reaction.”

By the end of season five, it becomes clear that Mhlongo, who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades, is using his social capital to paint Motaung as a liar who used him for social and financial gain.

But what struck me as strange was the fact that Showmax gave Mhlongo a platform to discredit Motaung — Mhlongo also said Motaung wanted half of his estate — but also got Motaung to tell his side of the story.

The reason for this is simple: channels do not care about the moral high ground when it comes to abuse as long as it brings them money.

Another example is MTV Base’s docuseries, What Makes a Man, in which actor Ayanda Makayi speaks to South Africans — academics, musicians, teenagers — about gender and violence.

Among those interviewed is musician Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Nene. In 2018 Nene was arrested for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child.

When asked about the abuse allegations, Nene denied assaulting his partner. “Every relationship has its own problems. There’s fighting and mistakes that happen which later can be solved,” said Nene.

Also interviewed was radio presenter Bujy Bikwa, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo, in 2021. Bikwa is no stranger to assault charges: he was arrested in 2017 for allegedly stabbing his neighbour.

Although Makayi attempted to justify having Nene and Bikwa on the show by claiming that they added value to the conversation about gender-based violence, watching the episodes proved that claim to be untrue.

There was also the three-part reality show Uthando Lodumo — on Showmax — where musician Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, painstakingly tries to prove he is not the same man thousands of people had seen slapping his partner, Babes Wodumo (Bongekile Simelane), on Instagram live a few years ago.

Clearly, South African channels are often quick to give alleged abusers an opportunity to reconstruct their public image. DM