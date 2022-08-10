Ramaphosa's energy plan Webinar banner

Crucial court case on Numsa future postponed

South Africa

GROUNDUP UNION CLASH

Ruth Ntlokotse vs Irvin Jim – Contentious Numsa court case to be heard next week

Irvin Jim the General Segretary of the NUMSA Western addresses members of the union during the unions 11th conference at the Cape Town International convention centre on 27 July 2022. The group had grievances before deciding to walk out. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)
By James Stent for GroundUp
10 Aug 2022
0

A full day has been set aside for the Labour Court in Johannesburg to hear the case next week.

Ruth Ntlokotse’s application in the Labour Court in Johannesburg against Numsa, its General Secretary Irvin Jim, and its president Andrew Chirwa, was to be heard on 5 August. It has been postponed to 19 August.

A full day has been set aside for the court to hear the matter.

Ntlokotse, a former Numsa office bearer, is seeking a contempt order against Jim and Chirwa. She is asking the court to set aside the union’s recent congress and elections. Ntlokotse argues that the union has not been in compliance with its own constitution. She has called for Jim to be arrested.

According to a press statement from Ntlokotse’s attorneys, the union undertook to hold off on suspending any union members, or effecting any changes to its constitution until the matter was heard.

Ntlokotse, meanwhile, said that she would not talk to the media. DM

First published by GroundUp.

