What's cooking today: Omelette with red and yellow peppers

TGIFOOD

EASY EGG BREAKFAST

What’s cooking today: Omelette with red and yellow peppers

Tony Jackman’s omelette with red and yellow peppers, served on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
08 Aug 2022
0

The sweetness of fried bell peppers makes a delicious filling for a simple breakfast omelette.

An omelette deserves three eggs, and make them big to match your generous spirit. This, combined with the trick of having your butter bubbling frothily, makes for a pleasingly fluffy omelette.

Per 2 omelettes:

Ingredients

6 jumbo eggs

4 generous Tbsp butter

1 small yellow pepper, seeded

1 small red pepper, seeded

1 small red onion, sliced very thinly

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Method

Seed the peppers and slice them into thin julienne strips. Peel and slice the onion thinly. Peel and chop the garlic.

Sauté the onions and garlic with the peppers in olive oil, gently, until softened. Season with salt and black pepper. Have this filling to hand near the stove.

Break three of the eggs into a bowl.

Put a smallish non-stick frying pan on a moderate heat (neither scalding hot nor too timid) and add butter.

Whisk the eggs. When the butter is bubbling but not yet burning, pour the beaten eggs into the pan while still whisking (seriously, I whisk them with my right hand while they’re sliding in, to get as much air in as possible till the very last moment).

Let the omelette settle and cook for about a minute, while tilting the pan this way and that and simultaneously using a metal spatula to pull the egg away from the edges at different points around the pan. This allows the runny egg to move to the bottom and the whole omelette to cook evenly.

Turn the heat down a little. When about two thirds of the egg at the bottom is cooked, add half of the filling and cook for a minute or two, then use the spatula to fold the omelette in half.

Cook for about a minute more but don’t overcook them. I like an omelette that is a tiny bit runny in the middle. More than that and the egg risks becoming kind of squeaky. Season with salt and cracked black pepper. Clean the pan under very hot running water and wipe dry with paper towel before adding butter to make the next omelette. 

Repeat, with the other three eggs. Garnish with something green, such as a rosemary sprig. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

