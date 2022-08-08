An omelette deserves three eggs, and make them big to match your generous spirit. This, combined with the trick of having your butter bubbling frothily, makes for a pleasingly fluffy omelette.

Per 2 omelettes:

Ingredients

6 jumbo eggs

4 generous Tbsp butter

1 small yellow pepper, seeded

1 small red pepper, seeded

1 small red onion, sliced very thinly

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Method

Seed the peppers and slice them into thin julienne strips. Peel and slice the onion thinly. Peel and chop the garlic.

Sauté the onions and garlic with the peppers in olive oil, gently, until softened. Season with salt and black pepper. Have this filling to hand near the stove.

Break three of the eggs into a bowl.

Put a smallish non-stick frying pan on a moderate heat (neither scalding hot nor too timid) and add butter.

Whisk the eggs. When the butter is bubbling but not yet burning, pour the beaten eggs into the pan while still whisking (seriously, I whisk them with my right hand while they’re sliding in, to get as much air in as possible till the very last moment).

Let the omelette settle and cook for about a minute, while tilting the pan this way and that and simultaneously using a metal spatula to pull the egg away from the edges at different points around the pan. This allows the runny egg to move to the bottom and the whole omelette to cook evenly.

Turn the heat down a little. When about two thirds of the egg at the bottom is cooked, add half of the filling and cook for a minute or two, then use the spatula to fold the omelette in half.

Cook for about a minute more but don’t overcook them. I like an omelette that is a tiny bit runny in the middle. More than that and the egg risks becoming kind of squeaky. Season with salt and cracked black pepper. Clean the pan under very hot running water and wipe dry with paper towel before adding butter to make the next omelette.

Repeat, with the other three eggs. Garnish with something green, such as a rosemary sprig. DM/TGIFood

