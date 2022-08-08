X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Global food prices cool from record levels but remain e...

Business Maverick

INFLATION OUTLOOK

Global food prices cool from record levels but remain elevated – UN Food and Agriculture Organization

(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
08 Aug 2022
0

Global food prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in July, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on 5 August. That is a rare piece of good news on the inflation front. But prices remain at elevated levels and, in South Africa, food inflation has continued to accelerate.

The FAO’s Food Price Index (FPI) measures a basket composed of the most globally traded commodities that wind up on your table. It scaled a record high in March of 159.3 points in the immediate wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major grain producer. 

Since then, the index has been in decline each month and reached an average of 140.9 points in July, down 13.3 points or 8.6% from June. This was its steepest monthly fall since October 2008. The recent UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports was cited as a key contributing factor.  

That is a good sign – well, some farmers and traders might disagree – but food prices remain elevated. In July, the FPI was still 16.4 points or 13.1% over what obtained in the same month last year. 

“The decline in food commodity prices from very high levels is welcome, especially when seen from a food access viewpoint,” Maximo Torero, the FAO’s chief economist, was quoted as saying by the UN news service. 

“However, many uncertainties remain, including high fertiliser prices that can impact future production prospects and farmers’ livelihoods, a bleak global economic outlook, and currency movements, all of which pose serious strains for global food security.”

Meanwhile, in South Africa, food inflation is still heating up. 

Food inflation for consumers in South Africa was running at 9% in June compared with 7.8% in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index releases from Stats SA. In April, it was 6.3%.

Domestic food prices are a key driver of domestic inflation, which raced to a 13-year high of 7.4% in June, uncomfortably outside the 3% to 6% range targeted by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb). This in turn explains why Sarb has been aggressively raising interest rates.

But if global food prices have turned a corner, one would expect domestic food inflation to also start slowing down eventually. Indeed, food prices might even be higher in South Africa currently, were it not for the decline tracked by the FAO’s FPI. 

Millions of South Africans are going hungry and food inflation worsens their plight. Hopefully, South Africa will also start turning the corner soon. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted