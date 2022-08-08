First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Firefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after m...

Newsdeck

DEADLY BLAZE

Firefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after man dies

Firefighters try to put out a fire as flames spread over a highway during a wildfire on 5 August 2021 in northern Athens, Greece. People were evacuated from their homes after a wildfire reached residential areas of northern Athens as record temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images)
By Reuters
08 Aug 2022
0

SARAJEVO, 7 August (Reuters) — Croatian water-bomber planes joined dozens of firefighters on Sunday to help contain a wildfire that killed one man on the Adriatic island of Hvar, Croatian media reported.

The fire, which broke out early in the afternoon, threatened residential areas close to the town of Stari Grad. The man died when he tried to keep the flames away from his property, state news agency Hina reported.

Fire brigade chief Ivan Kovacevic said the fire no longer threatened houses, but continued to burn in a pine forest. “The situation at the site is currently good,” he told Hina.

Over the past month, a series of wildfires have raged along Croatia’s Adriatic coast as a heatwave intensifies there and across much of Europe.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted