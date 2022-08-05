First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our World in Pictures: Week 31 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 31 of 2022

An activist raises her hands painted in red during a protest on the second anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022. Lebanon marks two years since a blast ravaged the Beirut port area, killing at least 200 people and injuring thousands more on 04 August 2020. It is believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Aug 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

An activist raises his hand painted in red next to a mock gallows during a protest on the second anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
An activist carries a placard with pictures of the victims near the devastated harbor to commemorate the second anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Part of the Beirut Port grain silos collapsed due to an ongoing fire since the beginning of the last month and on the second anniversary of the explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Dust rises as parts of the grain silos collapsed on the second anniversary of the port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Heavy dust rises as parts of the grain silos collapsed on the second anniversary of the port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows firefighters battling a fire in the Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 August 2022. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that there were no casualties or injuries in the fire at the hospital and that everyone was evacuated. EPA-EFE/ISA TERLI
Firefighters battle a fire in the Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 August 2022. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that there were no casualties or injuries in the fire at the hospital and that everyone was evacuated. EPA-EFE/ISA TERLI
A shack allegedly connected to illegal mining was set on fire as Kagiso residents attempt hunt down illegal miners in the area during a protest against illegal mining, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/STR
A Macassar community member arrives carrying two puppies at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 August 2022. The Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic addresses the dire need for animal welfare amongst some of the poorest communities in the greater Cape metropole. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A Macassar community member carries puppies as they wait to receive veterinary care at a Mdzananda Mobile Animal Clinic in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Ukrainian volunteers make a camouflage net for the army in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 04 August 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Ukrainian volunteers make pillows for the army in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 04 August 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
An Iranian woman holds her child as thousands of Iranians take part in a funeral ceremony of five soldiers killed during the Syrian civil war, in Tehran, Iran, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENARE
An Iranian woman has a picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on her mobile phone during a funeral ceremony of five soldiers killed during the Syrian civil war, in Tehran, Iran, 04 August 2022. Five bodies of the Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) killed during the war in Syria, including IRGC General Abdollah Eskandari, were recently repatriated from Syria. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENARE
South Korean protesters wear face cutouts of U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally against the Ulchi Freedom Shield, joint military exercises between both nations, as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visits on August 04, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) bumps fists with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo (R) before their meeting at the National Assembly on August 4, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Kim Min-Hee – Pool/Getty Images)
Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president’s office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Chien Chih-Hung/Office of The President via Getty Images)
Members of different unions of teachers, retirees and other workers in the education sector confront police officers during a demonstration for salary improvements in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez
Supporters dance with a poster of Kenya’s Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya first) political party coalition as they wait for his rally in Thika, Kenya, on August 3, 2022 in Thika, Kenya. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
An inflatable craft carrying migrants crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on August 4, 2022 off the coast of Dover, England. Around 700 migrants crossed the channel from France on Monday, a record for a single day so far this year, bringing the total for 2022 to around 17,000. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
More than a hundred people wait in line to get a monkeypox vaccine, at Obregon Park, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 August 2022. The US government declared monkeypox a public health emergency as more than 6000 cases have now been reported across the US. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Artists from Barely Methodical Troupe hold a media call for their show Kin at the Assembly Rooms on August 04, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Artists from Circus Abyssinia perform in the McEwan Hall at the launch of the Underbelly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on August 03, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill on August 01, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Guinness World Record-holding circus company will be performing their fun and acclaimed family show “Hotel Paradiso” at the Circus Hub throughout the Fringe. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Performers from Kyiv, Ukraine and throughout the Czech Republic celebrate resilience, togetherness, and the art of Circus performance outside McEwan Hall on August 02, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted