The Treasury 10-year yield pushed toward 2.8% as swap markets showed traders now pricing in a 50% chance for a three-quarter percentage point rate hike in September. The 10-year rate had slumped toward 2.5% on expectation that the rate hike would be smaller.

Bonds continued to sell off as investors recalibrated expectations for the Fed’s rate-hike path. Treasuries had rallied last week after Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the pace of future increases may slow later this year, boosting the odds for cuts next year in market-implied measures. Several Fed officials have since said the central bank is far from done with tightening and remains laser-focused on tamping down price gains that are the hottest in four decades.

“If there is a change in tone by Fed members, it is similar to a parent that is finally telling the kids that you’ve had enough candy, no more,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “For decades the Fed always gave the markets more candy, especially when the kids cried out for it. Now, the kids are going to have to do without as long as inflation is at the very unsatisfactory levels that it’s pacing at, even with an expected fall.”

Markets are also somewhat calmer after US-China tensions simmered as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan. Her visit had provoked an angry response from China, and markets were on the edge ahead of her arrival on Tuesday.

US stocks are up after a session with many twists and turns on Tuesday. But equities trading doesn’t reflect the headwinds confronting the market, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Sharon Bell.

“There’s a little bit of complacency in there and markets are not fully taking into account the risks,” Bell said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Thin liquidity during the summer lull also tends to magnify small market moves, said April LaRusse, head of investment specialists at Insight Investments.

“Sometimes that can make it look more exciting than it probably really is when you think about the volumes happening,” she said.

The Cboe VIX Index also shows price swings are usually prevalent in the summer and early autumn. August and September are historically the two worst months for the S&P 500 Index.

Oil fell after a brief rally as traders mulled the lack of relief for oil markets and a poor demand outlook. The dollar jumped to its highest in a week.

Fed Signals

Comments from Fed officials including Mary Daly, Loretta Mester, Charles Evans and James Bullard served to highlight a challenging backdrop of rising borrowing costs, price pressures and slowing economic growth.

San Francisco Fed President Daly said the Fed has “a long way to go” on reaching price stability around a 2% inflation target. Cleveland counterpart Mester said she wants to see “very compelling evidence” that month-to-month price increases are moderating.

St Louis Fed President Bullard said in a CNBC interview Wednesday there would have to be “convincing evidence” of inflation easing before policy makers would be able to “feel like we’re doing enough.”

Play Video

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey is asking about your outlook for corporate bonds, mergers and acquisitions and health of US corporate balance sheets through the end of the year. It takes one minute to participate in the MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved anonymously.

What to watch this week:

US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday

BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday

US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 11:23 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0138

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2117

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 134.27 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 2.80%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $92.19 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,773 an ounce

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Natalia Kniazhevich, Vildana Hajric and Emily Graffeo.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.