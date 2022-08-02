Pelosi is expected to arrive late Tuesday in Taiwan, which China views as its territory. She would be the most senior US politician to visit the island in a quarter century and Beijing has warned of “grave consequences” that could include military action.
Helping bullion’s recovery could also be an end to outflows from gold-backed ETFs after 21 days of uninterrupted withdrawals, according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch. While ETF holdings were reduced by 94 tons in July — the biggest monthly outflow since March 2021 — investor sentiment may be shifting, he added.
“Recently there were three consecutive days of inflows, which could point to a shift in sentiment among ETF investors,” Fritsch wrote in a note.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.7% to $1,784.59 at 3:28 p.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% as platinum edged higher. Silver and palladium declined.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet