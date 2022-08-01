First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year C...

Covid-19

COVID-19

Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year Covid-19 break

Spain's Josh Taylor (L) in action during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019 match between Spain and the USA in Hong Kong, China, 05 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
By Reuters
01 Aug 2022
0

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's popular international Rugby Sevens event will take place in November, the city's Rugby Union said on Saturday, the first time in more than three years after the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and stringent travel rules.

The Sevens event, set to be held from Nov 4-6, has been highly anticipated as a sign that the Chinese special administrative region will be able to resume business as normal, after having its borders effectively sealed since 2020.

“After three-and-a-half years without a Sevens, I am confident this will be a very special event…I am delighted to be able to once again tell the world – see you at the Sevens!” Hong Kong Rugby Union chairman Patrick Donovan said in an emailed statementadding that government approval had been received.

“We will continue to consult with government and the event will be delivered in compliance with the prevailing Covid-19 measures in place at the time.”

The Union said it will announce further event details, including ticketing information, in the near future.

All arrivals into the Asian financial hub are still mandated to do one week of hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders, including stool samples for babies and a raft of forms.

The former British colony has some of the strictest coronavirus regulations in the world outside mainland China, which is pursuing a “dynamic zero Covid-19” strategy of eradicating outbreaks as soon as they occur.

Hong Kong enforces fewer restrictions, but its policy still contrasts to much of the rest of the world which is co-existing with the virus.

Flight suspensions and mandatory hotel quarantine have hammered Hong Kong’s competitiveness, say many business executives who are hoping the city’s new leader, John Lee, will scrap quarantine rules.

Hong Kong has reported more than 1.3 million coronavirus infections and around 9,400 deaths.

By Farah Master

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted