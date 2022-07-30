First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Our World in Pictures: Week 30 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him by indigenous leaders during his visit on July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, Canada. The Pope is touring Canada, meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in an effort to reconcile the harmful legacy of the church's role in Canada's residential schools. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Jul 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him by indigenous leaders during his visit on July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Indigenous people listen as Pope Francis celebrates mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre on July 28, 2022 in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Canada. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (C-L) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (C-R) pray with other lawmakers and audience members at the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump plays a shot on the first hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
A house is seen damaged following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on July 28, 2022 in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines. At least five people died and 150 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A statue is seen damaged following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on July 28, 2022 in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines.  (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Residents stay in tents at a park as precaution amid ongoing aftershocks, following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on July 28, 2022 in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows rescue workers working at the site of a flash flood in Imam Zadeh Davood, north-west of Tehran, Iran, 29 July 2022. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN RED CRESCENT
Homes gutted by fire on July 25, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London. On the day the UK recorded the hottest ever weather temperatures, wildfires spread across England with damage caused to forests, grassland and houses.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Homes gutted by fire on July 25, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London. On the day the UK recorded the hottest ever weather temperatures, wildfires spread across England with damage caused to forests, grassland and houses. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A fireman fights a forest fire in Reboredo village, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 28 July 2022. A total of 466 operational, 144 vehicles and six airplanes are fighting the forest fire. EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
Firemen fight a forest fire in Reboredo village, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 28 July 2022.  EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
A person fights a forest fire in Reboredo village, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 28 July 2022.  EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
A home burns as the Oak Fire moves through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. The fast moving Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park has forced evacuations, charred over 4500 acres and has destroyed several homes since starting on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Fire burns near a Smokey the Bear fire warning sign as the Oak Fire burns through the area on July 24, 2022 near Jerseydale, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A firefighting aircraft drops retardant ahead of the Oak Fire on July 24, 2022 near Jerseydale, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Firefighters operate a helicopter on a forest fire near the village of Bad Schandau, Germany, 29 July 2022. The fire has been raging for days, affecting the border area between the Czech Republic and Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
People make their way through a flooded area after heavy rain in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, 29 July 2022. The UAE Authorities placed around 4,000 in temporary accommodation after they were affected by heavy rain that also caused waterlogged roads and damage to many buildings, shops, and homes in some cities in the UAE. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A man stands near a damaged car after heavy rain in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, 29 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A damaged car after heavy rain in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, 29 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Lewis Ritchie, pulls a kayak through the water after delivering groceries to his father-in-law on July 28, 2022 outside Jackson, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows rescue workers during a search operation after flooding in the city of Imam Zadeh Davood, northwest from the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 28 July 2022. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN RED CRESCENT
The old Basic Management Inc. intake pipe at Saddle Island, the first-ever “straw” put into Lake Mead to bring water to Las Vegas, is shown on July 28, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. A formerly sunken boat is shown on the rocks at left. The white “bathtub ring” on the rocks is from mineral deposits left from when the area was submerged in water. Last week, Lake Mead dropped to just 27 percent of its capacity, with the water level at its lowest since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam as a result of a climate change-fueled megadrought coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
An aerial view of common reed islets alternate with dried mud and receded patches of water in Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary, 28 July 2022. A popular holiday destination for domestic visitors, Hungary’s third largest natural freshwater reservoir normally has a surface area of 26 square kilometres and an average depth of 160 cms. It serves as a nesting site for a range of aquatic bird species and a habitat for over twenty species of fish. Between 2019 and 2021, the lake lost 44 percent of its water volume due to a decline in the annual precipitate and increasingly frequent heat waves that accelerate evaporation. Due to the shallowness of the lakebed, the water level drops by almost one centimetre per day during periods of 40-degree heat. The current water level is measured at 63 centimetres, which nears the all-time low record of 62 centimetres. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari
A view of a dried-up part of the Esteron River due to low water level and recent hot temperatures in Le Broc near Nice, southern France, 29 July July 2022. The south of France is experiencing dry weather and drought with record high temperatures. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A dry riverbed of the river Rhine in Dusseldorf, Germany, 29 July 2022. According to the waterway and shipping administration on the Rhine, water levels are expected to continue to fall over the next few days. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
View of damages after the flooding of the Re torrent, in Niardo, Italy, 28 July 2022. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA
Hikers walk in front of snow from the last winter season covered with blankets to prevent it from melting due to global warming on the Scex Rouge Glacier at the ‘Glacier 3000’ alpine resort, above Les Diablerets, Switzerland, 28 July 2022. The Swiss Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (GLAMOS), fears that a repetition of temperature rises like this year will accelerate the melting of glaciers, especially in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Hikers walk in front of snow from the last winter season covered with blankets to prevent it from melting due to global warming on the Scex Rouge Glacier at the ‘Glacier 3000’ alpine resort, above Les Diablerets, Switzerland, 28 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Relatives and friends of fallen soldiers who died defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine attend the commemoration of fallen Heroes of Ukraine on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood on the Marsovo Pole military cemetery in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 28 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
Relatives and friends of fallen soldiers who died defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine attend the commemoration of fallen Heroes of Ukraine on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood on the Marsovo Pole military cemetery in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 28 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
A students of a cadet lyceum is holding a flag with the insignia of the lyceum during an open lesson on July 27, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
A student of a cadet lyceum is writing a letter to Ukrainian servicemen during an open lesson on July 27, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Ballet director Viktor Ishchuk gestures as he talks to ballet dancers before his Eyes Wide Shut ballet show on July 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
England fans soak up the atmosphere ahead of the England v Sweden semi-final of the Women’s Euros 2022 on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Artist Peter Walker poses next a pair of giant hands reaching across Liverpool Cathedral as part of his latest exhibition ‘Being Human’ on July 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. The artwork known as Connection is a contemporary twist on Michelangelo’s masterpiece, the Creation of Adam. Connection is at the heart of the ‘Being Human’ exhibition, which also features artworks titled ‘Reflection, Identity and Creativity’. The free exhibition runs until Tuesday 30 August. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) DM/ ML
