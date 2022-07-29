X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

US, Taliban discuss unlocking $3.5bn in Afghan reserves

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US, Taliban discuss unlocking $3.5bn in Afghan reserves

A burqa-clad Afghan woman walks past a vendor selling cooked rice on a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 July 2022. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on 20 July highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls, after the Taliban took over the country last year. As per the report, around 700 civilians were killed and 1,406 injured in attacks mainly carried out by the Islamic State against ethnic and religious minorities since the Taliban seized power. (Photo: EPA-EFE/STRINGER)
By Bloomberg
29 Jul 2022
0

A US delegation met with senior Taliban officials in Uzbekistan to discuss efforts to unfreeze some $3.5-billion in central bank reserves as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan deteriorates. 

The US delegation told the militant group and technocrats there was a need to accelerate efforts to unlock the reserves and reiterated the funds should be used to benefit the Afghan people, according to a Department of State statement on Thursday. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson led the US side. 

The meeting marks the latest rounds of talks between the two sides as Biden is seeking to establish a mechanism to allow Afghanistan’s government to use its central bank reserves, while curtailing the Taliban’s access to the funds. Last month, a Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with US officials in Qatar to discuss releasing about $9 billion of frozen Afghan funds.

The militant group is still struggling to fix the sanctions-hit economy close to a year after taking power when the US withdrew from the country. Afghanistan has lost international aid that has accounted for more than 40% of its GDP and the UN has made several appeals for support, saying millions in Afghanistan faced severe hunger.  

The US Agency for International Development said last month it would provide almost $55 million in aid to Afghanistan to help those affected by a powerful earthquake that killed almost 1,000 people in the South Asian nation.

President Joe Biden this year signed an executive order to help enable certain US-based assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, to be used to aid its people. The order blocks property of DAB held in the US by local financial institutions and requires them to transfer those assets into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted