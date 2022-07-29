X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 145 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
‘Too Big to Fail’ Eskom’s Debt Revamp Is Sensible...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

‘Too Big to Fail’ Eskom’s Debt Revamp Is Sensible, Nedbank Says

The Kusile coal-fired power station, operated by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in Delmas, Mpumalanga province, South Africa, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The coal-fired plants sixth and last unit is expected to reach commercial operation in two years, with the fifth scheduled to be done by December 2023.
By Bloomberg
29 Jul 2022
0

South Africa’s plan to take over part of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 396 billion rand ($24 billion) debt is in the “the right direction,” because the power utility is “too big to fail,” Nedbank Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mike Brown said.

South Africa’s Treasury is finalizing a plan to take over a portion of the utility’s debt to place the struggling electricity company on a sustainable footing, Duncan Pieterse, head of assets and liability management at the National Treasury, said in an interview Wednesday. That helped lower the company’s bond yields.

“It makes absolute sense to shift a portion of Eskom’s unsustainable debt onto the government balance sheet,” Brown said in an interview in Johannesburg on Friday. “Because in all economic sense, it’s there already.”

Read more:

A debt transfer plan for Eskom would be a key step toward turning around the engine that drives Africa’s most industrialized nation. Years of government bailouts and rolling power outages have weighed on the economy. Authorities will seek cabinet and parliament’s approval for the plan after determining the amount, along with the conditions the utility will need to meet before and following such a transaction.

“It’s going to take time, it’s complicated, legally and economically,” Brown said. “You’ve got to get the amount right, because you’ve got to take enough debt off their balance sheet so that they are actually sustainable, but not too much to give them a free ride and everyone has to be treated fairly.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced measures to bring to end a 14-year-old power crisis. The state scrapped a 100 megawatt limit on plants, allowing companies to build power plants of any size without a license to meet their own needs and to sell it to the grid.

The government also doubled renewable energy procurement to 5,200 megawatts. A move that will accelerate the country’s shift from a dependence on coal for more than 80% of its power toward the use of the nation’s abundant wind and solar resources.

“Electricity supply is a binding constraint to growth and job creation, and hence the president’s plan to fix that,” Brown said.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted