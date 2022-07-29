Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Being Beyoncé: Her iconic career through the years, in images

Beyonce attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Jul 2022
The global pop star released her seventh solo studio album, 'Renaissance' on Friday 29 July. Here is an incomplete and non-sequential gallery of images of some of the moments that shaped her iconic career.

Destiny’s Child greets fans while promoting their new album “Survivor” May 1, 2001 at Coconuts Music store in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
Members of the pop music group Destiny’s Child (L to R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland pose for a photograph with their Destiny’s Child dolls from Hasbro Inc. September 6, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Destiny’s Child performed live at ‘Women Rock!: Girls & Guitars’ at the Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles, Ca. 10/12/00. The concert was held to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer and will air on the Lifetime channel October 22, 2000. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
Pop group “Destiny’s Child” (R-L), Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles, and Kelly Rowland are interviewed after being nominated for a Grammy Award at the 43rd annual Grammy nominations press conference on January 3, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)
Destiny’s Child backstage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after the 2000 Billboard Music Awards. December 5, 2000 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Singers Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child dressed in Japanese kimonos in Beyonce’s hotel room before going to dinner at a traditional Japanese restaurant, April 13, 2005 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).
(L-R) Destiny’s Child Members Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland perform onstage during the 2004 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena on December 8, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GettyImages)
(L-R) Destiny’s Child singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams perform onstage at the 2005 World Music Awards at the Kodak Theatre on August 31, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musical Group Destiny’s Child performs onstage at the 2004 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theater on October 25, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
(L-R) Actors Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx pose for a portrait on the terrace at the Martinez Hotel during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2006 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles poses for a photo during a portrait session for the cast of “Dreamgirls” at the Carlton Hotel’s Orange Lounge during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2006 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles and actor Johnny Knoxville on stage at The 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles and singer Michael Jackson, winner of the 2003 Humanitarian Award, hug onstage at The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Casino Resort October 27, 2003 in Las Vegas, Neveda. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nelson Mandela with Artists take part in a press conference for the “46664 – Give One Minute of Your Life to Aids” concert on November 28, 2003 on Robben Island, off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles and singer Bono visit the Indawo Yokobelekisa maternity unit prior to the “46664 Give One Minute Of Your Life To AIDS” concert on November 29, 2003 in Khayelitsha, South Africa. (Photo by Getty Images)
Singer Bono and singer Beyonce Knowles visit the Baphumelele orphanage for children with AIDS whose parents have died of AIDS prior to the “46664 Give One Minute Of Your Life To AIDS” concert on November 29, 2003 in Khayelitsha. (Photo by Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles and singer Bono visit the Indawo Yokobelekisa maternity unit prior to the “46664 Give One Minute Of Your Life To AIDS” concert on November 29, 2003 in Khayelitsha (Photo by Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles of Destiny’s Child on the train from Osaka to Nagoya after the second night of the “Destiny Fulfilled..And Lovin It” 2005 world tour in Osaka, April 12, 2005 in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).
(L-R) Tina Knowles, Beyonce Knowles, Michael Bloomberg and Karen M. Carpenter-Palumbo attend the unveiling of the Beyonce Cosmetology Center on March 5, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles and actress Maria Shriver seen during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2010 held at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2010 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Decker, Beyonce Knowles, Fernanda Tavares, Yamila Diaz-Rahi and Aline Nakashima (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)
Beyonce Knowles, Britney Spears and Pink drink Pepsi during the making of the Pepsi music commercial ‘Pepsi Gladiators’ in Rome on September 22, 2003 in Italy. (Photo by John Gichigi/ Getty Images for Pepsi)
Beyonce attends Beyonce’s First Fragrance Launch Event for “Beyonce Heat” – Catch the Fever at 15 Union Square West on February 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Coty)
Tina Knowles and Beyonce Knowles at The Launch Of House Of Dereon By Beyonce And Tina Knowles at Selfridges on September 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles and rapper Jay Z pose for a photo at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Rapper Jay-Z (L) and singer Beyonce Knowles sit in the audience during the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Justin Bieber (R) sit in the audience during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles watch the action during the 2003 NBA All-Star game at the Phillips Arena February 9, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Jay-Z and wife Beyonce atttend the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center on November 3, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles (L) and her man, rapper Jay Z attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at The Armory February 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles laugh during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on February 24, 2010 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center on May 2, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Beyonce and Jay Z attend Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia play during the Men’s Final on Day Fifteen of the 2011 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2011 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Entertainers Jay-Z and Beyonce look on during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Sportsman of the Year LeBron James, Savannah Brinson, Beyonce, and Jay-Z attend the 2012 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award presentation at Espace on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Jay Z and Beyonce watch on as Serena Williams of The United States and Angelique Kerber of Germany play in the Ladies Singles Final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles and Musician Prince perform at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives on horseback to perform for her hometown crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, March 18, 2004 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Singers Beyonce Knowles (L) and Tina Turner perform onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs on stage at the opening night of her “B’day” world tour at the Acer Arena on April 21, 2007 in Sydney, Australia.  (Photo by Paul McConnell/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs during the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images for AMA)
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce performs onstage during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Beyonce Knowles performs during the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP)
US President Barack Obama dances with his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama as Beyonce sings “At Last” during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States today, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the US. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Beyoncé performs the national anthem as U.S. President Barack Obama looks on during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Beyoncé during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
First lady Michelle Obama greets singer Beyonce after she performs the National Anthem during the public ceremonial inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Beyonce performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2011.  (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce performs during the opening night of the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on April 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Parkwood Entertainment via Getty Images)
Honoree Beyonce performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
(L-R) Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Beyonce and Blue Ivy attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
(L-R) Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R) Singer Solange Knowles, Alan Ferguson, hip hop artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Beyonce Knowles attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Beyonce Knowles attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Beyonce attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)
Singer Beyonce attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
(L-R) Beyonce, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Jay Z appear on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Recording artist Beyonce performs during a Get Out The Vote concert Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with Jay Z at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Beyonce accepts The CDFA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres (L) and singer Beyonce speak onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Daft Punk (L) and Beyonce onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
(L-R) Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z attend the welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
Recording artist Beyonce (R, holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella ) DM/ ML
