From art exhibitions, to festivals, concerts and trail runs – here is your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.
MARKETS
Planty, Bru! – GQ’s First Vegan Market
Gqeberha’s first vegan market will offer foodies the chance to sample what the city has to offer: Aruna Foods, Ugarit Falafel and The Better Burger Co, to name a few of the vendors. There will also be live performances from alternative-folk band Friendly Fiends and live art performances by Hlumelo Dyantyi and Artsandise.
Where: The Tramways Building, Gqeberha.
When: 30 July 2022
***
MUSIC
First Fridays Ft GEESX, Last Chance and Vulpi Fri 5th Aug 2022
Get ready to experience the intersection between downtempo techno, acoustic and electronic music. The evening’s performers include DJs Vulpi and Last Chance, followed by synth and drums duo GEESx. Tickets available via Quicket at R70. It commences at 8pm.
Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha
When: 5 August 2022
***
FESTIVALS
Celebrate classical music, food, wine and art and discover the work of visual artists like Thijs Nel and Francois Gerber. Tickets are available via Webtickets at R152 per show or R1,235 for all the festival events. Check the event programme for timings and further details.
Where: Die Neelsie, Oudtshoorn
When: 5-9 August 2022
If your idea of a good time includes wine-tasting, wine-making sessions, winter dinners, markets and live music, then head to the annual Stellenbosch Wine Festival. Tickets are available via Plankton for R300. Check the event programme for more details.
Where: Stellenbosch Town Hall, Stellenbosch
When: 4-9 August 2022
***
EXHIBITIONS
Dream Invisible Connections: Mary Sibande & Dorothy Kay
In this new exhibition, South African artists Mary Sibande and Dorothy Kay explore the concept of identity while also offering commentary on post-colonial South Africa through the lens of “women at work”. Dream invisible Connections pairs artists from different generations, providing further insights into their work and the current artistic landscape, from a South African perspective.
Where: Bertha House, Cape Town
When: 11 July – 12 August 2022
***
THEATRE
Experience an exploration of “what makes us human” through the emotive art of contemporary dance. The Figure of 8 Dance Collective is headed by dancer-choreographers Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf. Tickets are available via Webtickets for R120 and R100 for students.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 27-30 July 2022
Willy Wonka Dances Down Broadway
Enter the magical, whimsical world of Willy Wonka, with a story told through song and dance. Tickets are available on Computicket at R150 and the show is suited to all ages. It starts at 7:30pm and ends at 9pm.
Where: East London Guild Theatre, East London
When: 3 August 2022
***
DANCE
Phambili Ballet Presents: Dance through the Seasons
Take a journey through summer, autumn, winter and spring – a seasonal story told through dance. Tickets are available via Quicket for R60. The show begins at 5pm.
Where: Corpus Christi Church Panorama, Cape Town
When: 30 July 2022
***
WALKING/RUNNING
Join a fun walkathon presented by the Cancer Association of South Africa and support a good cause. The walk starts at 9am and tickets are available via Quicket, with prices ranging between R30 to R80 depending on your preferred distance (2km, 4km or 8km). There will be live entertainment and a warm-up before the action.
Where: Boardwalk Inkwazi Shopping Centre, Richards Bay
When: 30 July 2022
SOX 3-Day Trail Run 2022
If you are an avid runner, why not join what has been described as “the most diverse three-day trail-run in South Africa”? It starts at 8am and gives participants the opportunity to explore a part of the famous Garden Route. Single-day trail-run options include 10km and 16km challenges, while the three-day event offers three distances. Runners will be taken through mountain, forest and coastal terrain. Entry fees vary per distance option and can be paid via the official event website.
Where: Fairy Knowe Hotel, Wilderness
When: 6-8 August 2022 DM/ML
