MARKETS

Planty, Bru! – GQ’s First Vegan Market

Gqeberha’s first vegan market will offer foodies the chance to sample what the city has to offer: Aruna Foods, Ugarit Falafel and The Better Burger Co, to name a few of the vendors. There will also be live performances from alternative-folk band Friendly Fiends and live art performances by Hlumelo Dyantyi and Artsandise.

Where: The Tramways Building, Gqeberha.

When: 30 July 2022

***

MUSIC

First Fridays Ft GEESX, Last Chance and Vulpi Fri 5th Aug 2022

Get ready to experience the intersection between downtempo techno, acoustic and electronic music. The evening’s performers include DJs Vulpi and Last Chance, followed by synth and drums duo GEESx. Tickets available via Quicket at R70. It commences at 8pm.

Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha

When: 5 August 2022

***

FESTIVALS

Klein Karoo Klassique

Celebrate classical music, food, wine and art and discover the work of visual artists like Thijs Nel and Francois Gerber. Tickets are available via Webtickets at R152 per show or R1,235 for all the festival events. Check the event programme for timings and further details.

Where: Die Neelsie, Oudtshoorn

When: 5-9 August 2022

Wine Town 2022

If your idea of a good time includes wine-tasting, wine-making sessions, winter dinners, markets and live music, then head to the annual Stellenbosch Wine Festival. Tickets are available via Plankton for R300. Check the event programme for more details.

Where: Stellenbosch Town Hall, Stellenbosch

When: 4-9 August 2022

***

EXHIBITIONS

Dream Invisible Connections: Mary Sibande & Dorothy Kay

In this new exhibition, South African artists Mary Sibande and Dorothy Kay explore the concept of identity while also offering commentary on post-colonial South Africa through the lens of “women at work”. Dream invisible Connections pairs artists from different generations, providing further insights into their work and the current artistic landscape, from a South African perspective.

Where: Bertha House, Cape Town

When: 11 July – 12 August 2022

***

THEATRE

Embody You

Experience an exploration of “what makes us human” through the emotive art of contemporary dance. The Figure of 8 Dance Collective is headed by dancer-choreographers Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf. Tickets are available via Webtickets for R120 and R100 for students.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 27-30 July 2022

Willy Wonka Dances Down Broadway

Enter the magical, whimsical world of Willy Wonka, with a story told through song and dance. Tickets are available on Computicket at R150 and the show is suited to all ages. It starts at 7:30pm and ends at 9pm.

Where: East London Guild Theatre, East London

When: 3 August 2022

***

DANCE

Phambili Ballet Presents: Dance through the Seasons

Take a journey through summer, autumn, winter and spring – a seasonal story told through dance. Tickets are available via Quicket for R60. The show begins at 5pm.

Where: Corpus Christi Church Panorama, Cape Town

When: 30 July 2022

***

WALKING/RUNNING

CANSA Active Boardwalkathon

Join a fun walkathon presented by the Cancer Association of South Africa and support a good cause. The walk starts at 9am and tickets are available via Quicket, with prices ranging between R30 to R80 depending on your preferred distance (2km, 4km or 8km). There will be live entertainment and a warm-up before the action.

Where: Boardwalk Inkwazi Shopping Centre, Richards Bay

When: 30 July 2022

SOX 3-Day Trail Run 2022

If you are an avid runner, why not join what has been described as “the most diverse three-day trail-run in South Africa”? It starts at 8am and gives participants the opportunity to explore a part of the famous Garden Route. Single-day trail-run options include 10km and 16km challenges, while the three-day event offers three distances. Runners will be taken through mountain, forest and coastal terrain. Entry fees vary per distance option and can be paid via the official event website.

Where: Fairy Knowe Hotel, Wilderness

When: 6-8 August 2022 DM/ML