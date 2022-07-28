A pedestrian using his smartphone walks past an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, 30 August 2018. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

An Asian share gauge added about 1%, bolstered by gains in the Chinese technology sector. That followed Wednesday’s 2.6% surge in the S&P 500 and 4.3% jump in the Nasdaq 100 – though futures suggested the US rally may cool.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a second month, said such a move is possible again and reiterated its desire to fight inflation. Chair Jerome Powell added the pace of hikes will slow at some point and policy will be set meeting-by-meeting. That shift comes amid signs of an economic slowdown.

Treasuries advanced, lowering the 10-year yield to 2.77%. Swaps tied to the date of Fed policy meetings imply a 3.3% peak for the fed funds rate around year-end – not much higher than the current range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

The yen strengthened 1% against the dollar in the fallout from the Fed decision. Oil advanced toward $99 a barrel, gold edged up and Bitcoin was steady.

The knee-jerk relief in markets on possible crumbs of comfort from the Fed outlook echoes a pattern seen after earlier hikes. Those bouts of optimism stumbled on recession risks from a global wave of monetary tightening, Europe’s energy woes and China’s property sector and Covid challenges.

“We do feel the hikes are going to slow from these levels,” Laura Fitzsimmons, JPMorgan Australia’s executive director of macro sales, said on Bloomberg Television. But financial-industry participants are sceptical about the pricing indicating Fed rate cuts in 2023, she added.

New York Fed president Bill Dudley said markets are underestimating just how far the Fed will go to tame decades-high inflation. The next key data are US growth and a read on cost pressures. The nation is seen avoiding a technical recession amid a moderation in the core PCE deflator.

Terminal rate

The Fed can’t “downshift gears too much” given that core inflation is poised to decline at a “glacially slow pace”, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote in a note. She expects the Fed to lift borrowing costs above 4% next year.

The latest US earnings were mixed. Facebook parent Meta posted its first ever quarterly sales decline. Chip firm Qualcomm gave a lacklustre forecast. Ford Motor Co’s performance beat estimates. Best Buy cut its profit forecast, saying inflation is hitting consumer demand.

Elsewhere, traders are awaiting a phone call between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping, which could touch on US tariffs and other points of tension.

Separately, Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler said the US and China must reach an agreement “very soon” over access to audit work papers for Chinese firms. Otherwise they face being kicked off US exchanges. BM