Clusters can create the context to build trust between sector players, and work to unlock new mechanisms to enhance competitiveness and resilience. The Green Economy, in particular, lends itself to collaborative ecosystem building approaches. Set in this system of rapidly changing technology, and the economics surrounding that technology, are commitments to social inclusion, and greater equality.

The opportunity to use a cluster to build trust, remove barriers and unlock jobs and investment has been recognised as an opportunity to make a contribution to the regional economy in Mpumalanga. Globally, and in South Africa, there are urgent imperatives for low carbon development. The green economy has a role to play in economic growth and job creation, ensuring that a post-Covid-19 economic recovery is also sustainable.

The Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency’s mission is to stimulate a vibrant green economy for communities in the Mpumalanga province, underpinned by a collaboration between government, business and academia. The vision is a vibrant, green and sustainable economy in the Mpumalanga province, that leverages the province’s rich natural resources and heritage to create a legacy for South Africa low carbon economic growth.

Collaboration through clustering on a local scale to build competitiveness on a global scale will support the growth of the green economy in Mpumalanga, and determine the green cluster in Mpumalanga’s success.

Green Economy Market Opportunity Briefs

The Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency developed a set of market opportunity briefs that highlight green economy investment opportunities in the green economy in Mpumalanga. It is written for investors who want to understand the opportunities for investment and job creation in green economy sectors in the province.

Each brief provides an overview of the market within a sector, including key developments and achievements, the key players, legislation and regulation, market opportunities and challenges, and funding opportunities.

Watch the video for a breakdown of the key opportunities:

This brief focuses on the green economy investment opportunities in the renewable energy and sustainable sector. To access the sector briefs, please visit: http://www.mpumalangagreencluster.co.za/

This article was published in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. DM