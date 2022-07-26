Newsdeck

STAGE AND SCREEN

‘GoodFellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Actor Paul Sorvino on 9 June 2018 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty Images)
By Reuters
26 Jul 2022
0

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie ‘GoodFellas', has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series “Law & Order” in the 1990s, worked in film and television for more than 50 years.

“I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken,” his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the spokesperson said.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting.

His long career included roles in Broadway play “That Championship Season” and a 1982 film adaptation. Other movie credits included “Dick Tracy”, “Nixon” and “Reds”.

Sorvino was the father to three children including Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted