Janine van Wyk,Desire Ellis, Refiloe Jane and Andile Dlamini of South African senior women’s national football team (Banyana Banyana) were welcomed by hundreds of fans at OR Tambo international airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morrocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

Banyana Banyana, who won their maiden Women’s African Cup of Nations title in Morocco on Sunday, when they beat the hosts 2-1, arrived to a tumultuous welcome from thousands of fans on Tuesday.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa pledged a bonus of R5.8-million from his department. In addition, the team will share R9.2-million in prize money and bonuses from the South African Football Association (Safa), which means a total pool of R15-million. Each squad member will receive approximately R577,000. DM