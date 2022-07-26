Sport

Banyana arrive from Wafcon glory to jubilant welcome

Janine van Wyk,Desire Ellis, Refiloe Jane and Andile Dlamini of South African senior women’s national football team (Banyana Banyana) were welcomed by hundreds of fans at OR Tambo international airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morrocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
26 Jul 2022
South Africa’s triumphant women’s team arrived back in the country to a vibrant reception at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Banyana Banyana, who won their maiden Women’s African Cup of Nations title in Morocco on Sunday, when they beat the hosts 2-1, arrived to a tumultuous welcome from thousands of fans on Tuesday.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa pledged a bonus of R5.8-million from his department. In addition, the team will share R9.2-million in prize money and bonuses from the South African Football Association (Safa), which means a total pool of R15-million. Each squad member will receive approximately R577,000.  DM

Banyana Banyana players at OR Tambo International Airport
South African senior women’s national football team (Banyana Banyana) were welcomed by hundreds of fans at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morrocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Andile Dlamini, Refiloe Jane and Janine van Wyk of Banyana Banyana. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Banyana Banyana fans at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Banyana Banyana fans gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Janine van Wyk, Desiree Ellis, Refiloe Jane and Andile Dlamini of Banyana Banyana leaving OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Players Andile Dlamini, Refiloe Jane, Janine van Wyk and coach Desiree Ellis among a crowd of fans at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Banyana Banyana fans at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Janine van Wyk, Refiloe Jane and Andile Dlamini of Banyana Banyana outside OR Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022 after their victory in the Women’s African Cup of Nations against Morocco. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
