South Africa

PROVINCIAL POLITICS

In pictures: Feeling the heat on the floor at the ANC’s elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal

New leadership from left provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, Deputy chair Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma with ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile 22 July 2022, Photo;Phumlani Thabethe
By Phumlani Thabethe and Mandla Langa
25 Jul 2022
0

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal conference began in the afternoon on Friday, 22 July, after a day of delays. It ended late on Sunday night after a completely new regional leadership was elected under the so-called 'Taliban' slate which saw big losses to party president Cyril Ramaphosa. Here are some visual highlights.

A majority of the 1,607 delegates to the ANC’s elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal expressed their support for former president Jacob Zuma when they voted in former provincial youth league president Siboniso Duma as the province’s chair this weekend, while former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala was left out in the cold after failing to make it into the provincial executive committee (PEC). Pesident Cyril Ramaphosa later arrived at the Olive Convention Centre on Sunday, to a frosty reception from some Zuma supporters, who had expressed reservations about Ramaphosa delivering the closing address at the event.

anc duma ramaphosa arrive
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Durban on 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

 

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing delegates at the parties elective conference held at the Olive convention center in Durban 24 July, 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

‘Taliban’ win shoves ANC KZN further away from reality – and South African voters

anc ramaphosa delegates
Some delegates turned their backs while President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed them at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
anc duma ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at the party’s elective conference at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
Some of the delegates faced back while president Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing them at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference held at the Olive Convention Center in Durban on 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

ANC KZN: Jubilant ‘Taliban faction’ takes control of the troubled province after a stormy weekend

KZN ANC new deputy chair Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu with her supporters as she was elected at the party’s conference in Durban 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
Newly elected KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo carried to the podium by his comrades after his election at the parties conference in Durban 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
KZN ANC Delegates celebrate as the new leadership was announced at the Olive convention centre in Durban 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
Outgoing chairperson Sihle Zikalala congratulates the new chairperson Siboniso Duma at the conference on 24 July 2022. The ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s new top 5 leaders are Siboniso Duma, (provincial chairperson), Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu (deputy chairperson), Bheki Mtolo (secretary), Sipho Hlomuka (deputy secretary) and Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba (treasurer). (Photo: Mandla Langa)

New ANC KZN leader Siboniso Duma saves Cyril Ramaphosa from embarrassment

Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma had a tough time with delegates when they booed President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Olive convention centre in Durban, 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
KwaZulu Natal new top 5 leaders as elected at the conference held this past weekend in Olive Convention Centre in Durban. Siboniso Duma was elected provincial chairperson. Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu deputy chairperson, Bheki Mtolo secretary, Sipho Hlomuka as deputy secretary and Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
anc kzn ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Durban on 24 July 2022. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted