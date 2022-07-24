This photo was taken a few days ago in Kharkiv, which is shelled by Russians every day. At about 9.30am, Russians bombed a bus stop in Kharkiv. One of the three civilians killed was a 13-year-old boy. Here his devastated father is sitting on the ground, holding his son's hand. He sat there for two hours, holding his son's hand and praying. Later a policewoman knelt beside the father and read to his son for the last time. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SERGEY KOZLOV)

Most of the images of Russia’s attacks on our nation are deleted from social media, blocked, or censored as “shocking content”. Yes, it is most definitely shocking, and we are fully aware of how shocking they are as they reflect the daily life of any Ukrainian.

I’m not going to share the most horrific photos with you today, but I want to share those that touched my life so much so that a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think of them. I want to share them with you so you would have a chance to clearly see that we are in a fight for our lives with absolute evil. And they aren’t just trying to destroy us, they will bring famine and death anywhere they can just to lift sanctions.

Liubov Abravitova is the Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa.