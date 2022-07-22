Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 29 of 2022

A pedestrian walks past a newspaper headline highlighting the extreme heat in London, Britain, 20 July 2022. The UK has seen temperatures reach over 40C during the heatwave that has spread from southern Europe. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Jul 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Residents take a dip in a paddling pool to cool off outside their home on July 19, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. Temperatures exceeded 40C in parts of England today after the Met Office issued its first red extreme heat warning. Record-breaking temperatures were reached across the UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows a Union Flag flying among the rubble and destruction in a residential area, following a large blaze the previous day, on July 20, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London. A series of fires broke out across England yesterday as the UK experienced a record-breaking heatwave. Temperatures in many places reached 40c and over. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Richard looks out over his children’s inflatable pool he can’t fill due to water restrictions on the outskirts of Visalia on July 05, 2022 in Visalia, California. According to a new report by the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 97% of the state of California’s land area is in at least severe drought status, with 60% in at least extreme drought and the driest 12% in exceptional drought.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A mattress sits discarded along a road in the town of Porterville, which is under a severe drought warning on July 05, 2022 in Porterville, California.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A faded billboard reads ‘Go Trump It’s time to buy Real Estate!’ on July 13, 2022, near Palm Desert, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Yvette Johnson, who goes by Tootie, holds her child near a window fan in her home during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. “It’s too much heat inside my home. Sometimes, I go into a panic attack… I don’t know, I’m just uncomfortable inside and out. I’m diabetic and the heat hasn’t been good for me. We have seven fans in the house, the air conditioning works barely; we have two air conditioning systems that work sometimes, but we’re finding a way I guess” Pruitt said. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Two women dip their heads into the fountain to cool off in Trafalgar Square on July 19, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
People relax in the hot temperatures and cool off in the River Wharfe on July 19, 2022 in Burnsall, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A person dives into the water of the Bosphorus to cool down, with the Suleymaniye mosque seen in the background, in Istanbul, Turkey, 21 July 2022. Temperatures will increase due to a heat wave that will be effective for five days between 21-25 July in Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A bull throws himself into the sea and tries to catch up with participants during the ‘Bous a la Mar’ festival on July 17, 2022 in Denia, Spain. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
A view of the fire at O Invernadeiro Natural Park affecting 5,200 hectares in Vilarino de Conso (Ourense), Spain, 21 July 2022 (issued 22 July 2022). Some 30,565 hectares have been consumed by fires in Galicia. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo
A wildfire raging in Megara, Greece, 20 July 2022. The forces operating in the fire that broke out in the area of Veniza at Megara, were reinforced.  EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS
A handout picture made available by the Gironde Fire and Rescue Departmental Service 33 (SDIS 33) shows a burnt forest after the fire has passed in the ‘Dune du Pilat’ site in La-Teste-de-Buch, France, 20 July 2022 (issued 21 July 2022). EPA-EFE/SDIS 33
Firefighters contain a wildfire that encroached on nearby homes in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on July 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Straw bales on fire in the village of Torrecilla sobre Alesanco (La Rioja), Spain, 20 July 2022. A total of four simultaneous fires had been registered on 19 July in La Rioja region which affected the cereal areas. EPA-EFE/RAQUEL MANZANARES
The moon rises above palm trees on July 12, 2022 near Mecca, California. According to the U.S.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view of homes next to the undeveloped desert on July 13, 2022 in Indio, California. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 97 percent of the state of California’s land area is in at least severe drought status, with nearly 60 percent in at least extreme drought.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view of charred fields after a crop fire yesterday near the village of Dinnington on July 20, 2022 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. A series of fires broke out across England as the UK experienced a record-breaking heatwave. Temperatures in many places reached 40c and over. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The dried-out bed and reduced water levels in the Thruscross reservoir are partially depleted in the heatwave on July 19, 2022 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
In this aerial view the bed of the Woodhead reservoir can be seen as Summer water levels become reduced on July 21, 2022 in Glossop, England. Recent high demand for drinking water, record temperatures and reduced rainfall has seen some reservoirs in England at only 62% capacity. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
In this aerial view Firefighters contain a wildfire that encroached on nearby homes in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on July 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Emergency services fight fires on July 19, 2022 in Wennington, England. A series of grass fires broke out around the British capital amid an intense heatwave. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Firefighters extinguish a fire at the silos in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 21 July 2022. According to Lebanese authorities, a series of fires have broken out in recent days caused by the fermentation of grain remains left inside the silos, which were destroyed in the 04 August 2020 port explosion. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Locals stand in front of a damaged school after a missile strike hit the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 21 July 2022. At least one person was killed after shelling hit the school and two others are feared under the rubble, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
Police at the scene of a crater in the road following a Russian rocket strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 July 2022. At least three people were killed, including a 13-year-old, and two injured in the attack, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A policewoman calms a local man next to the body of a child following a Russian rocket strike hitting a bus stop in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 July 2022. At least three people were killed, including a 13-year-old, and two injured in the attack, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Medical workers and policemen calm a woman near the body of her killed husband following a Russian rocket strike hitting a bus stop near a market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Policemen calm a woman near the body of her killed husband following a Russian rocket strike hitting a bus stop near a market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump along with their son Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and their children watch as the casket of Ivana Trump is put in a hearse outside of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Former US President Donald (Left) talks to his wife former First Lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron (R) looking, as they stand behind the coffin with the remains of his first wife Ivana Trump at Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York, New York, USA, 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, USA, 21 July 2022. Bannon faces two criminal charges for his failure to comply with subpoenas from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Members of the National Police participate in the parade for Independence Day in Cartagena, Colombia, 20 July 2022. The parade, which has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, returned to the street where representatives of different military and police units recalled the cry of independence of 20 July 1810, 212 years ago. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
National Police Dogs participate in the parade for Independence Day in Cartagena, Colombia, 20 July 2022.  EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
A police officer stands guard at a checkpoint in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 July 2022. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on 20 July highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls, after the Taliban took over the country last year. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A burqa-clad Afghan woman walks past a vendor selling cooked rice on a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Law enforcement officials along with U.S. Coast Guard sail near a sailboat containing approximately 150 migrants on July 21, 2022 in Islandia, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade police and other law enforcement agencies are processing the migrants after they were intercepted near Boca Chita Key Thursday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A FWC law enforcement officer helps people on a sailboat containing approximately 150 migrants on July 21, 2022 in Islandia, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Members of the Swan Upping catch a swan for assessment during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames near Henley-on-Thames, Britain, 20 July 2022. The annual Swan Upping is a five-day census in which swans and young cygnets belonging to the Queen are counted and checked for signs of disease or injury. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of the Swan Upping assess cygnets during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames near Henley-on-Thames, Britain, 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Relatives and friends release white doves during a mass in the name of Luz Raquel Padilla, who died on 19 July after a person attacked her, sprayed her with alcohol and then burned her alive, in the Basilica of Zapopan, in Zapopan, Mexico, 21 July 2022. Luz Raquel, 35, was attacked on 16 July in a park in the Arcos neighborhood, in the municipality of Zapopan, by a neighbor who allegedly, according to reports, was bothered by the noises her son made when he was suffering an autism crisis. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Women with white sheets call for no shooting during a police operation at the Alemao favela, north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 July 2022. In a joint operation, elite bodies of the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Civil Police carried out this Thursday an operation to combat criminal gangs involved in vehicle theft, cargo and bank robberies, leaving at least four people deceased, according to local authorities. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
Patients diagnosed with Covid-19 rest in beds at a youth sports centre turned field hospital in Bangkok, 21 July 2022. Bangkok City Hall has opened two new field hospitals to help alleviate the rising number of Covid-19 cases being treated in hospitals. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the motifs of two knights and the word peace related to the Ukraine conflict in a maize field on the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany, 21 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Comic Book Fans shop at a Tesco near the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at ExCel on May 28, 2022 in London, England. 80,000 people are expected to attend the event over the weekend. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
A Comic book fan wears a costume during the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at ExCel on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
People dressed in costumes walk in downtwon near the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.  (Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images)
People dressed in costumes walk in downtwon near the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.  (Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images)
A man dressed as a clown from the film “IT” stands near the San Diego Convention Center where Comic Con is being held on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images)
Sophia Holmgren and Anya Aston calling themselves Anthropoid Void hang out in downtown near the San Diego Convention Center where Comic Con is being held on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images)
Highland dancers compete at Inveraray Highland Games on July 19, 2022 in Inveraray, Scotland. The games are held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle and celebrate Scottish culture and heritage with field and track events, piping, highland dancing competitions, and heavy events including the world championships for tossing the caber. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) DM/ ML
