Biden’s approval rating fell to 31%, with 60% disapproving of his job performance in the survey of adults conducted July 14-18.
Seventy-one percent of Americans don’t want to see Biden run for re-election, including 54% of Democrats and 77% of independents, the poll found. At least 64% of Americans don’t want to see Trump make another White House bid as he has teased – including 27% of Republicans and 68% of independents – and only 37% of adults have a favourable opinion of Trump, according to the survey.
“There’s scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party.”Trump has stepped up hints of another run for the presidency in 2024 as a congressional committee exposes his actions around the January 6 2021 storming of the Capitol by his supporters and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Biden has yet to say for certain whether he’ll seek a second term, but has expressed confidence he would defeat Trump in a potential rematch of their 2020 race.
“I’m not predicting,” Biden said in a July 13 interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television after he was asked if he expects another race against the former president. “But I would not be disappointed.”
(Reporting by Mark Niquette.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet