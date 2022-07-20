South Africa

GROUNDUP

Cosatu to strike in Cape Town over lack of action in tackling crime

Union leaders announced a strike on 4 August. From left, Michael Helu (Agricultural Food and Allied Democratic Workers Union provincial secretary), Motlatsi Tsubane (Cosatu provincial chair), Malvern de Bruyn (Cosatu provincial secretary), Ernest Theron (South African Communist Party provincial treasurer), Vicky Sampson (president of the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa), and Jaco van Heerden (Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa). (Photo: Marecia Damons)
By Marecia Damons
20 Jul 2022
0

Thousands of union members will march in Cape Town in August to protest against the government’s ‘lacklustre’ approach to spiralling crime.

Unions affiliated to the Confederation of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) are calling members out on strike on 4 August in protest against the government’s “lacklustre” approach to rising crime rates in Cape Town.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn told a briefing on Wednesday that all spheres of government “don’t respect ordinary people”. He said they “undermine the safety of the poor in the province”.

De Bruyn said the federation is demanding that the national ANC and provincial DA governments end gang violence, conduct regular police patrols in industrial areas, improve safety at railway stations and allow communities to evaluate their police stations.

He said Cosatu had applied for 3,000 people to participate in the protected strike. “We plan to bring the economy to a standstill so that the government can see how angry workers are.”

The federation plans to deliver a list of demands to the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement department, the Western Cape premier and the national police minister.

Michael Helu, provincial secretary of the Agricultural Food and Allied Democratic Workers Union, said communities with higher crime rates needed adequate police resources.

“Khayelitsha has more than a million residents. Constantia has far fewer people, but has an adequate number of police and private security,” he said.

“If you are poor, you don’t need security, and if you have money or live in a certain area, then you need security. That is how government treats our citizens,” said Helu.

GroundUp has requested comment from the SA Police Service. DM 

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted