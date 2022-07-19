Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 115 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 82. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third with 71. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch secured fourth place to stay in the race, while Tom Tugendhat, the most centrist remaining candidate, was eliminated.

The results suggest Sunak is a shoe-in now to make the final run-off of two candidates who’ll face a vote of wider Tory members to become leader – and prime minister – in September. But who he’ll face is less straightforward: Mordaunt still leads Truss, but her momentum has stalled after she shed one supporter while Truss gained 7.

With further votes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the picture can still change, and much will depend on who Tugendhat’s supporters choose to back. The field will be narrowed down to a final two, with the grassroots Tory members making the final decision. The winner will be announced September 5.

Sunak’s position is now commanding, closing in on the 120 votes he needs to secure a place in the final two, with at least some of Tugendhat’s votes now also likely to fall his way.