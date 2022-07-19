The former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 115 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 82. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third with 71. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch secured fourth place to stay in the race, while Tom Tugendhat, the most centrist remaining candidate, was eliminated.
The results suggest Sunak is a shoe-in now to make the final run-off of two candidates who’ll face a vote of wider Tory members to become leader – and prime minister – in September. But who he’ll face is less straightforward: Mordaunt still leads Truss, but her momentum has stalled after she shed one supporter while Truss gained 7.
With further votes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the picture can still change, and much will depend on who Tugendhat’s supporters choose to back. The field will be narrowed down to a final two, with the grassroots Tory members making the final decision. The winner will be announced September 5.
Tory spats
The contest has grown hostile, with the debate on Sunday at times descending into clashes over the government’s handling of the economy, and promises of tax cuts that even some Tories have slammed as being unrealistic.
It was exactly what the Conservative Party was trying to avoid when it announced an accelerated contest. On Monday, Sky News said it would cancel its debate after Sunak and Truss pulled out.
Sunak and Mordaunt have borne the brunt of the attacks from rival campaigns, with Truss accusing Sunak of choking off growth as chancellor by raising the UK tax burden to its highest level in 70 years.
Decades of Networking Have Put Penny Mordaunt in Reach of Power
Backers of Truss have also taken aim at Mordaunt, whose momentum surprised the foreign secretary’s camp. Amid attacks, including from former Brexit negotiator David Frost and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, Mordaunt has urged a more measured approach – while pointedly saying she would be open to taking part in televised events as her rivals backed out.
Earlier on Monday, Mordaunt’s boss, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, accused the junior minister of spending some of her time over the past few months preparing her leadership campaign.
“There have been a number of a number of times when she hasn’t been available, which would have been useful, and other ministers have picked up the pieces,” Trevelyan, a Tugendhat supporter, told LBC Radio.
In the coming ballots, Mordaunt will want a good proportion of Tugendhat’s votes to clinch the second spot, while Truss knows her best chance is taking Badenoch’s backers if she’s knocked out in Tuesday’s round.
(Reporting by Ellen Milligan.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet