The Bounty Brands stable consists of a basket of well-known consumer brands, including Diesel, Vans, Haägen-Dazs ice cream and Tuffy homeware products. It was founded by businessman Gary Shayne’s Coast2Coast Capital in 2014. By 2017, it held 12 businesses, or vendors, in its South African portfolio. It had also begun buying companies in Poland.
Bountry Brands was essentially a holding company of which Coast2Coast had been the largest shareholder. Coast2Coast appointed Stefan Rabe (CEO) and Peter Spinks (CFO) to run the business.
Also read: Zweli Mkhize’s R6m ‘cut’ from PIC’s R1.4bn deal using Unemployment Insurance Fund money
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet