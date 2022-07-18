X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Qantas rearranges some London Heathrow departures amid...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Qantas rearranges some London Heathrow departures amid passenger caps

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 2 August 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES)
By Reuters
18 Jul 2022
0

Britain's busiest airport needs to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations through to September.

Qantas Airways has rearranged its flight schedule from London’s Heathrow Airport amid the hub’s move to cap passenger capacity and limit disruption, a spokesperson for the Australian carrier said on Monday.

The airline delayed the departure of its London-Perth flight by three hours on Sunday and has brought forward the departure of its London-Singapore flight on Tuesday by nine hours, with other changes possible as Britain’s busiest airport looks to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations through to September. Read full story

“We have two flights a day to London and we want to preserve them at all costs given people’s travel plans are at stake,” the Qantas spokesperson said.

Bringing forward the London-Singapore departure on Tuesday will result in an 11-hour layover in Singapore before the plane continues on to Sydney, during which time Qantas will provide accommodation for passengers.

“We’ve managed to negotiate a workaround that isn’t perfect but will get our customers to their destination,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to work with Heathrow on improving this situation.”

Aviation data firm OAG last week estimated the passenger caps at Heathrow would lead to $550 million in lost airline revenue.

Emirates said on Thursday it had rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity, despite being threatened with legal action, and intended to continue operating its six daily flights to the airport. Read full story

A day later, the Dubai-based airline reached an agreement with the airport to cap further sales on flights out of Heathrow through mid-August, according to a joint statement from Emirates and Heathrow. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted