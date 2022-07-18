While divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kept a recent meeting of finance chiefs from reaching a consensus, the G-20 charted some progress toward addressing the global food and fuel crisis.
The surging cost of grains to fertilizers have exacerbated a hunger crisis affecting countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, while nations from Ghana to Zambia have tapped the IMF to help revamp their debt.
G-20 Finance Meet Ends Without a Communique But Progress on Food
The African Union is a grouping of 55 states with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2 trillion, which would place it within the world’s top 10 largest economies. South Africa is the only G-20 member from the continent.
