Business Maverick

Indonesia as G-20 Host Pushes for African Union Representation

Indonesia police stand infront banner of G20 near a venue meeting for G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on July 14, 2022. Photographer: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
18 Jul 2022
0

Indonesia will push the Group of 20 as this year’s host to include the African Union to ensure the plight and concerns of the continent would be represented in key meetings. 

President Joko Widodo will invite the union when leaders of the world’s largest economies convene in November. He made the remarks while meeting the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday.

While divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kept a recent meeting of finance chiefs from reaching a consensus, the G-20 charted some progress toward addressing the global food and fuel crisis.

The surging cost of grains to fertilizers have exacerbated a hunger crisis affecting countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, while nations from Ghana to Zambia have tapped the IMF to help revamp their debt.

G-20 Finance Meet Ends Without a Communique But Progress on Food

The African Union is a grouping of 55 states with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2 trillion, which would place it within the world’s top 10 largest economies. South Africa is the only G-20 member from the continent.

