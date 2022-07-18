A vial of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid at GGD Utrecht in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET

The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.

Shares of Novavax fell 20.3% to $55.72 in morning trading, along with the broader market and other Covid-19 vaccine makers. Novavax shares are usually volatile.

The EMA said it would also update the product information for the vaccine to add unusual or decreased feeling in the skin as a new side effect.

Only 250,000 doses of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, have been administered in Europe so far since its launch in December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)