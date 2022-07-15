Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 28 of 2022

Jackie Galarza greets the Camarasaurus dinosaur held by Houston Ferguson during the “Jurassic Quest” experience at Broward County Convention Center on July 08, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fans of dinosaurs can walk through moving and roaring animatronic replicas of the now extinct creatures during the three-day event. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Jul 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

An actor wearing a Tyrannosaurus custom walks through the open doors during the “Jurassic Quest” experience at Broward County Convention Center on July 08, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A young person pets a Tyrannosaurus on display during the “Jurassic Quest” experience at Broward County Convention Center on July 08, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The Loveparade was an iconic annual event in Berlin from 1989 until 2006, after which it moved to cities in Germany’s Ruhr region due to financial considerations. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Techno music enthusiasts and revellers take part in the 2022 Loveparade “Rave the Planet” on July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
A demonstrator poses in front of a banner ahead of the London Trans Pride protest on July 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Demonstrators prepare for the London Trans Pride protest on July 9, 2022 in London, England. Trans rights activists took to the streets of central London this weekend to march for the fourth year under the slogan, Pride is a Protest at Trans+ Pride. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden greets guests while hosting the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. An annual opportunity for members of Congress and their families to visit administration officials and others for non-partisan fellowship and entertainment, the picnic was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a selfie with guests during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden strokes the cheek of Maeve Healy, chief of staff to Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), while greeting guests during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The supermoon rises in Zaragoza, Spain, 13 July 2022. The supermoon is also called the Buck moon because it falls in July when male deer (bucks) are regrowing their antlers. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada
The Super Moon called the ‘Buck Moon’ rises in the sky behind the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City seen from Rome, Italy, 13 July 2022. The Super moon is expected to appear again on 12 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
The supermoon rises behind the fire that is lit in the Pantheon of the Fatherland and Liberty, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 July 2022. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with or is very close to its perigee, the time of the month when it is closest to Earth. This makes it appear up to 15 percent larger and 30 percent brighter in our sky. July’s full moon is commonly known as the deer moon because male deer fully grow their antlers during this month. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Camels walk along the desert while the Supermoon called the ‘Buck Moon’ rises in the background outside the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Camels graze during sunset and before the rising of the Supermoon called the ‘Buck Moon’ outside the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
The supermoon rises behind the fire that is lit in the Pantheon of the Fatherland and Liberty, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
People walk past lit paper lanterns during the Mitama Matsuri summer festival at the Yasukuni Shrine on July 13, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Firefighters fight the flames near a house threatened by a fire in the Ludo area, Faro, Algarve, south of Portugal, 13 July 2022. Sixteen of the 18 districts of mainland Portugal are under red notice, the most serious, due to hot weather, with more than a hundred counties in maximum danger of rural fire. EPA-EFE/DUARTE DRAGO
An airplane drops water during the fight against the fire in Palmela, in the surroundings of Lisbon, Portugal, on 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM
An Air Tractor AT-802F “Fire Boss” airplane takes part in firefighting operations at Gesteira de Baixo on July 14, 2022 in Pombal, Portugal. Wildfires have swept across the central part of the country amid temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
This photograph shows a burnt car at Colmeias on July 14, 2022 in Leiria, Portugal. Wildfires have swept across the central part of the country amid temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
The forest of La Teste de Buch is filled with smoke from the fire, as firefighters fight the flames, in the South-West of France, 13 July 2022. The Gironde is facing two fires, one of which is the largest in the department for twenty years, 2,800 hectares burned, more than 6,500 people evacuated, and nearly 600 firefighters engaged. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
The forest of La Teste de Buch is filled with smoke from the fire, as firefighters fight the flames, in the South-West of France, 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
n this handout photo provided by the National Park Service, smoky conditions are seen on July 10, 2022 in Yosemite National Park, California. According to reports, the Washburn Fire was first reported on July 7th and grew over the weekend, threatening the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. (Photo by National Park Service via Getty Images)
A firefighting helicopter flies over a ridge inside Yosemite National Park that is covered in fire retardant while battling the Washburn Fire on July 12, 2022 as seen from Fish Camp, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A view of Yosemite National Park on July 12, 2022 in Yosemite Ntl Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Protestors wave flags and chant slogans after taking control of the Prime Minister’s office compound during a protest seeking the ouster of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe amidst the ongoing economic crisis on July 13, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
A protestor gestures during a protest seeking the ouster of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe amidst the ongoing economic crisis on July 13, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
A man climbs a wall to avoid charging bulls as he takes part in the traditional running of the bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES DM/ ML
