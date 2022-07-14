Newsdeck

FRENCH TROOP DEPLOYMENT

President Macron wants a ‘rethink’ of France’s military postures in Africa

The Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, Thierry Burkhard, receives military honours during his visit to the International Counter-Terrorism Academy located in Jacqueville, southern Ivory Coast, on 7 February 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / LEGNAN KOULA)
By Reuters
14 Jul 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted a 'rethink of all our [military] postures on the African continent’, and had asked his ministers and army chiefs to work on it.

Macron made the comments as he was addressing French troops ahead of the July 14 Bastille Day parade in Paris.

French officials head to Niger on Friday to redefine the country’s strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel as thousands of troops complete a withdrawal from Mali and concerns mount over the growing threat to coastal west African states. Read full story

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Chris Reese.)

 

 

