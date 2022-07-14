X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Dollar Gauge Surges to Record High, Surpassing Peak Fro...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Dollar Gauge Surges to Record High, Surpassing Peak From 2020

Stacks of 2017 50 subject uncut sheets of $1 dollar notes bearing the name of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sit in a machine at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. A change in the Senate tax-overhaul plan that would expand a temporary income-tax break for partnerships, limited liability companies and other so-called "pass-through" businesses won the endorsement of a national small-business group today. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Jul 2022
0

A gauge of the dollar’s strength skyrocketed to its highest level on record, eclipsing the peak from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of developed- and emerging-market currencies, rose as much as 1.2% to 1304.55 Thursday, pushing to fresh session highs after data showed US producer prices topped estimates. The level is above the mark it hit in March 2020, with the previous high in data stretching back to 2005.

The greenback’s gains this year have been fueled by a combination of higher central bank interest rates, haven buying, and recession concerns. Thursday’s climb was driven primarily by rising short-term yields following higher-than-expected inflation data, as investors boost bets on an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Fed’s Bostic Says ‘Everything Is In Play’ After Inflation Jumps

Dollar gauge surges to record in data going back to 2005

“Post-CPI we’re seeing the broadening and increased persistence in US inflation, resulting in markets upping the ante with regards to the implied path of US interest rates,” said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

“That’s adding a lot of pressure on global risk across currencies, equities, rates, you name it. Everything is under pressure at the moment, and in this environment it’s very difficult for FX markets to look outside the dollar.”

Forget the Wall Street Debate. It Already Feels Like a Recession

The ICE US Dollar Index, a separate gauge that compares the greenback to developed currencies only and has a greater weighting for the euro, exceeded its pandemic peak earlier this year and is currently near its strongest level in two decades.

How much confidence is there in the European Central Bank and the euro-zone project? If you want to share your views, please participate in the MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to get involved.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted