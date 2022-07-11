The smoked salmon in this omelette is accompanied by cream cheese into which cream, chives and Parmesan has been stirred. I used four eggs, but they were rather small; so opt for three if extra large. Two? Only the stingiest would use a mere two eggs in an omelette.

There are also snipped chives, a dash of cream, and a little onion powder in the mix. Onion powder is a powerful little kitchen cupboard ingredient which gives a lift to all sorts of dishes. Consider making it a staple of your cooking.

I have a pan which I call “my omelette pan”, which is not to say I don’t use it for other things. It’s a modest nonstick one which is just the right size (i.e. not too wide) for an omelette.

The quantities are per one omelette, so multiply as required.

Ingredients

(Per 1 omelette)

3 to 4 eggs

3 Tbsp butter

150 g smoked salmon

50 g cream cheese

2 Tbsp cream

2 chives, chopped

1 Tbsp grated Parmesan

½ tsp onion powder

Salt

Black pepper

Garlic chives, chopped, for garnish

Method

Cut the salmon into smallish strips. Have them ready next to the stove.

Spoon the cream cheese into a bowl and stir in the cream, chives and grated Parmesan.

Season with the onion powder, salt and pepper and stir. Have the bowl ready next to the stove.

Whisk the eggs vigorously in a small bowl.

Melt the butter in a pan on a medium heat and wait for the butter to foam. Add the beaten eggs all at once while moving the pan this way and that so the egg distributes evenly. Turn down the heat.

Using a spatula, move the mixture away from the sides at different points while tilting the pan in that direction so the runny egg runs to that edge. Repeat at various points until there isn’t a great deal of runny egg left on top.

Leave the pan flat on the low heat and lay out the smoked salmon in a half moon on one half of the omelette. Spoon the cream cheese mixture on top of it.

Push the spatula under the other half of the omelette and flip it towards the opposite side. Let it cook on the low heat for another minute or two, then slide it onto a plate.

Repeat as necessary: that’s the thing about omelettes; they can only be done one at a time, unless you use two (three, four…) pans. Season the top with salt and black pepper and garnish with chives and grated Parmesan. DM/TGIFood

