ART

Zandile Tshabalala – Lovers in a Secret Place

The opportunity to view Soweto-born artist Zandile Tshabalala’s first solo exhibition, Lovers in a Secret Place, is here. This exhibition is a reflection on the position of “black women in art history”, explored and interrogated through the expressive device and delivery of portraiture.

Where: BKhz Gallery, Keyes Art Mile, 21 Keyes Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg

Dates: 2 July – 20 August 2022

Turbine Art Fair

The Turbine Art Fair continues to champion accessibility by providing art lovers with the chance to interact with, buy and sell African contemporary artwork from both established and upcoming artists from across the country. The fair promotes local talent by providing artists with a platform to showcase their work to the public in a format that is both innovative and educational.

Where: Oxford Parks, 199 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg

Dates: 21-24 July 2022

***

DANCE

Dance for Madiba

Get your weekend groove on and join Secret Sunrise Cape Town in a dance session in honour of Madiba. The sessions will be guided, and headsets will be provided; donations will go towards the UPliftment Programme. Tickets are available on Quicket.

Where: Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town

Date: 16 July 2022

Swan Lake – St Petersburg Ballet Theatre

You can see the classic ballet on stage, performed by some of the most skilled dancers in the world, courtesy of the world-renowned St Petersburg Ballet Theatre company and a full orchestra in accompaniment. Tickets are available on Computicket.

Where: Teatro At Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg

Dates: 20-31 July 2022

***

MARKETS

Hermanus Country Market

Whether you’re looking for fresh produce, ceramics, jewellery, plants or clothing, Hermanus Country Market has it all. The market is also proudly eco-conscious and recycles 70% of its waste, while also not allowing the use of single-use plastic by any of its vendors. The market takes place every Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Where: Fairways Ave &, Jose Burman Dr, Hermanus, Western Cape

Date: 17 July 2022

***

MUSIC

The Greatest Love of All

If you consider yourself a Whitney Houston fan or are just a regular music lover looking for a dazzling, full-scale production, this is the show for you. Watch as South African songstress Belinda Davids takes the stage to pay tribute to musical great Whitney Houston. Davids is joined on stage by a live band, full orchestra, dancers and back-up singers. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Where: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Bvld, Braamfontein

Dates: 21-31 July 2022

Scorpion Kings: Live at SunBet Arena

It’s not hard to see why house music remains one of the most popular genres, with South African producers and artists taking centre stage. For the first time, house lovers can see The Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and DJ Kabza De Small) perform live. The show will span three hours, with supporting performances from some of the country’s biggest artists. Additional line-up to be announced. Tickets are available via TicketPro.

Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Date: 22 July 2022

Garth Taylor: Live at The Music Kitchen

Self-taught musician Garth Taylor is in town to take the stage, live, at The Music Kitchen. With a musical journey spanning over 20 years and a background marked by a family full of musicians, it’s not hard to see why Taylor continues to be one of the country’s most recognised artists. Tickets are available via Quicket.

Where: The Music Kitchen, 69 Mangold St, Newton Park, Gqeberha

Date: 22 July 2022

ParkOFF Music Festival

With the return of the Corona Open J-Bay, Jeffrey’s Bay will be buzzing with activity once again. On the list of festivities is the ParkOFF Music Festival. Taking the stage will be the country’s best artists, such as Goodluck, Will Linley, Matthew Mole, Year of Dogs and more.

Where: Supertubes Park, Da Gama Rd, Jeffrey’s Bay

Dates: 12-17 July 2022

***

FESTIVALS

The Sardine Run

Get up close and personal with nature like you’ve never seen it before by attending KwaZulu-Natal’s annual sardine migration, with scores of whales, dolphins and sharks in tow. Surrounding the migration is a programme full of events that the whole family can enjoy.

Where: KwaZulu-Natal

Dates: 17-28 July 2022

***

BIKING

Tour De Tuli

Not for the faint-hearted, the Tour De Tuli takes experienced riders on a bike tour, not race, on a course through not only South Africa but neighbouring Botswana and Zimbabwe. Participants will get to experience four days of biking and camping. For the first time, re-usable Moundt metal number brackets will be used – to eliminate use of plastic race number ties. Enter via the website.

Where: Mapungubwe National Park, Musina. Limpopo

Dates: 19-24 July 2022

***

NIGHTLIFE

Something Salsa

Get your dancing shoes on and learn the art of salsa with a fun class for all dance levels, with Something Salsa. The evening will include music, tapas and drinks for ticketholders. Tickets are available via Web Tickets.

Where: La Boqueria, 17 3rd Ave, Parktown North, Johannesburg

Date: 20 July 2022

***

COMMUNITY PROJECT

Ladles of Love – Nelson Mandela Day

With Nelson Mandela Day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to remember to give back to the community. In an attempt to break the world record for the largest food-can mosaic, Ladles of Love will be collecting cans of food and donations. All proceeds collected will be used to support communities in need.

Where: Nelson Mandela Square, 5th St, Sandown, Sandton

Date: 18 July 2022

DM