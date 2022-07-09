Maverick Life

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being shot outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan 08 July 2022. He died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot. EPA-EFE/The Asahi Shimbun - Pixelation done at source
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Jul 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Security police tackle a suspect who is believed to have shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan, 08 July 2022. The suspect identified as Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested and taken into custody. EPA-EFE/The Asahi Shimbun
People take extras of newspapers reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot, in central Tokyo, Japan, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Law enforcement escorts a family away from the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Police have detained Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, in connection with the shooting in which six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. (Photo by Mark Borenstein/Getty Images)
Mourners react at a memorial site for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Mourners react at a memorial site for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday during a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Law enforcement work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.  (Photo by Mark Borenstein/Getty Images)
A man carries a cross and preaches around crowds gathered near the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.  (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
A man holds a sign of solidarity near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday during a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.  (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
A man looks outside of his front door near the home of the mother of the man detained in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
A woman visits a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
A child draws a peace sign with chalk near the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
An abortion-rights demonstrator covered in fake blood during an “Abortion is Freedom” rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Muslim man prays at Mount Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 08 July 2022. Saudi Arabia this year is allowing one million Muslims, including some 850,000 from abroad, to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage, for the first time in two years since barring overseas pilgrims in 2020 as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray as they gather at Mount Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
President Ramaphosa speaks at the mass symbolic funeral service for the 21 children who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on July 06, 2022 in East London, South Africa. According to media reports, the cause of the deaths is still being investigated by police. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)
A picture taken with a drone shows a giant biodegradable land art painting entitled ‘Vers l’équilibre’ (lit. Towards balance, in French) by French-Swiss artist Saype near the summit of the Grand Chamossaire mountain, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 06 July 2022 (issued 08 July 2022). EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street, on July 7, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Major of London Sadiq Khan attends Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary – Parade on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Festival goers arrive on day one of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
People fall as they take part in the traditional running of the bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, 08 July 2022. Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, resumed after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/J.P. URDIROZ
People take part in the traditional Running of the bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, 08 July 2022. Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, resumed after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Revellers hold up their red handkerchiefs as they enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or ‘Chupinazo’ of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 06, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
People board special trains to return to their home towns ahead of the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha, in Lahore, Pakistan, 07 July 2022 (issued 08 July 2022). EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
A local man kisses the hand of a woman, which body lays in a plastic bag near a damaged residential building after she was killed following a Russian rocket strike hitting Kharkiv, Ukraine, 07 July 2022. At least three people were killed and six injured in the attack, according to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Ukrainian serviceman Vladyslav (26) with his bride Valentyna (24) during their wedding ceremony at a wedding palace, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2022. Still being under the danger of shelling, life in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is slowly returning to normal, after towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields, heavily shelled, causing death and damage when Russian troops tried to reach Kyiv in February and March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A handout photo made available by via the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine on 08 July 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during a visit to advanced positions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.  EPA-EFE/TELEGRAM/V_Zelenskiy_official
A woman walks around a damaged school for visually impaired children, following a Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, 07 July 2022.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Botanical artist Lucy Smith (L) and Kew Gardens’ scientific and botanical research horticulturalist Carlos Magdalena (R) pose for photographs with the “Victoria Boliviana”, a new botanical discovery, at Kew Gardens on July 01, 2022 in London, England. Despite specimens sitting in Kew’s Herbarium for 177 years, new expertise has revealed that the waterlily is a previously unrecognised species. Until now, there were only two known species of giant waterlily. Waterlily House at Kew was built to showcase the giant species of waterlily. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) DM/ ML
