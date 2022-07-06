British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, 06 July 2022. Johnson is battling to stay in office amid a growing wave of resignations from his government in protest at his leadership. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTLIVE TV / HANDOUT

Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.

“Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we’ve been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people … then I would,” Johnson told parliament.

“But frankly, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going,” Johnson said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Michael Holden)