British PM Johnson: My job is to ‘keep going’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, 06 July 2022. Johnson is battling to stay in office amid a growing wave of resignations from his government in protest at his leadership. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTLIVE TV / HANDOUT
By Reuters
06 Jul 2022
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going" following a wave of resignations from his government including those of two key ministers.

Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.

“Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we’ve been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people … then I would,” Johnson told parliament.

But frankly, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going,” Johnson said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Michael Holden)

