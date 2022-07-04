OUT & ABOUT
THEATRE
Gauteng
Roodepoort: Main Theatre at Roodepoort Theatre, 100 Christiaan de Wet Rd, Florida Park
Dates: 5-15 July 2022
Theatre fans and Mozart lovers will enjoy this sequel to Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Featuring the talented Conroy Scott, William Berger, Siphamandla Moyake and more, this opera classic has been brought to life on stage once again. Be sure to catch it. Tickets are available on Webtickets.
***
MARKETS
Western Cape
Sedgefield: Cnr N2 & Jan Van Riebeeck St
Date: 9 July 2022
Wild Oats Community Farmer’s Market
If you’re looking for fresh, locally produced food and a community-focused market, then look no further. For years, this weekly market has prided itself on providing visitors with world-class quality eats, from produce to ready-made meals. All waste from the market is reused and recycled, and support is given to local nature conservancies.
Western Cape
Plettenburg Bay: Old Nick Village, N2
Date: 13 July 2022
Tucked away in the delightful, historic Old Nick Village is the weekly Wednesday Market. You can expect to find goods by local traders. From organic fruit and vegetables, to vendors such as Debb & the Dude Clothing, Bluebird Boutique and Sjokolat Brownie Masters, there’s something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.
***
MUSIC
Gauteng
Johannesburg: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve St
Date: 8 July 2022
Untitled Basement & The Charles Gene Suite present SUITE NITES The Official Album launch
The wait is finally over. The new Charle Gene Suite album, Suite Nites, is here. Join the dynamic, multi-genre band for their album launch, which will include guest appearances from collaborators such as Noah Love Bamberger and Njo Illa N Phekani, in an intimate setting. Tickets are available via Quicket.
Gqeberha: The Music Kitchen, 69 Mangold St, Newton Park
Date: 14 July 2022
Fans can catch Roan Ash live at the Music Kitchen, for the South African musician’s upcoming farewell concert. You may remember him from The Voice South Africa or have seen him share the stage with other local artists such as Matthew Mole. Roan has made a name for himself with his signature country-blues inspired music. Tickets are available on Quicket.
Western Cape
Cape Town: The Alma Café, 20 Alma Rd, Rosebank
Date: 10 July 2022
Leg End Dairy Boys
Join in on what will be an exploration of music in a “weird and wonderful new way”. If you’re looking for Sunday night plans, you can find them in the groovy tunes of guitarist Jono Tait, bassist Geraint Boje and percussionist Ronan Skillen. Contact Alma Café for tickets.
***
FESTIVALS
Western Cape
Franschhoek: Franschhoek Square, 32 Huguenot St
Dates: 16-17 July 2022
Celebrate all things French at this year’s Franschhoek Bastille Festival. You can expect to find French-inspired cuisine offered by a wide selection of vendors such as Mon Amour, Let’s Frite, Le Petit Manoir and Le Bon Vivant. Join in the day’s festivities by dressing up in red, white and blue. Tickets include coupons for the country’s best wine and are available via Webticket.
***
RUNNING
KwaZulu-Natal
Durban: New Beach, Lower Marine Parade St, South Beach
Dates: 16 July 2022
Are you up for a challenge? Not for the faint-hearted, the Red Bull Quicksand race is perfect for all self-proclaimed athletes looking to push themselves to the limit while also having some fun. The Red Bull Quicksand takes place over a number of rounds, marked by a course featuring a number of obstacles such as running through beach sand, trenches and even giant sandcastles. Tickets are available here.
***
SPORT
Free State
Bloemfontein: Toyota Stadium, Att Horak St & 1st Ave, Willows
Date: 9 July 2022
2022 International Test – Springboks vs Wales
For the first time in eight years, the Wales team is in South Africa for the mid-year rugby union tests. You don’t want to miss this match with the country’s beloved Springboks. Fans can also look forward to a live performance by South African musician Ricus Nel. Ticket prices range from R150 to R1,000 and are available via TicketPro.
Eastern Cape
Jeffrey’s Bay: Point Beach, Pepper Street
Dates: 12-21 July 2022
After a two-year-long hiatus, watch the world’s best surfers compete at the best right-hand point-break on the globe, Supertubes, at Jeffrey’s Bay. As the ninth of the 11 events that make up the Championship Tour, surf fans will get a front-row seat to witness their favourite athletes compete for both the men’s and women’s Corona Open J-Bay trophies.
***
FILM SCREENINGS
Gauteng
Johannesburg: 116 Greenway Rd, Greenside
This is for all film lovers and those wishing to expand their list of favourite movies. Hosted by Behind Her Lens Visuals, the inaugural Reel Night is an event geared towards providing viewers with “an intimate cinema experience”. The film shown will be Rage of a Lioness, the tale of a mother in the pursuit of justice following the murder of her daughter, by Nigerian director Adze Ugah. The film is rated PG16VL and is therefore suitable for older audiences. Tickets are available via Quicket.
Date: 15 July 2022. DM/ML
