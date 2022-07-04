THEATRE

Gauteng

Roodepoort: Main Theatre at Roodepoort Theatre, 100 Christiaan de Wet Rd, Florida Park

Dates: 5-15 July 2022



Nozze di Figaro

Theatre fans and Mozart lovers will enjoy this sequel to Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Featuring the talented Conroy Scott, William Berger, Siphamandla Moyake and more, this opera classic has been brought to life on stage once again. Be sure to catch it. Tickets are available on Webtickets.

MARKETS

Western Cape

Sedgefield: Cnr N2 & Jan Van Riebeeck St

Date: 9 July 2022



Wild Oats Community Farmer’s Market

If you’re looking for fresh, locally produced food and a community-focused market, then look no further. For years, this weekly market has prided itself on providing visitors with world-class quality eats, from produce to ready-made meals. All waste from the market is reused and recycled, and support is given to local nature conservancies.

Western Cape

Plettenburg Bay: Old Nick Village, N2

Date: 13 July 2022



Wednesday Market at Old Nick

Tucked away in the delightful, historic Old Nick Village is the weekly Wednesday Market. You can expect to find goods by local traders. From organic fruit and vegetables, to vendors such as Debb & the Dude Clothing, Bluebird Boutique and Sjokolat Brownie Masters, there’s something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

MUSIC

Gauteng

Johannesburg: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve St

Date: 8 July 2022



Untitled Basement & The Charles Gene Suite present SUITE NITES The Official Album launch

The wait is finally over. The new Charle Gene Suite album, Suite Nites, is here. Join the dynamic, multi-genre band for their album launch, which will include guest appearances from collaborators such as Noah Love Bamberger and Njo Illa N Phekani, in an intimate setting. Tickets are available via Quicket.

Gqeberha: The Music Kitchen, 69 Mangold St, Newton Park

Date: 14 July 2022



Roan Ash: Until next time

Fans can catch Roan Ash live at the Music Kitchen, for the South African musician’s upcoming farewell concert. You may remember him from The Voice South Africa or have seen him share the stage with other local artists such as Matthew Mole. Roan has made a name for himself with his signature country-blues inspired music. Tickets are available on Quicket.

Western Cape

Cape Town: The Alma Café, 20 Alma Rd, Rosebank

Date: 10 July 2022



Leg End Dairy Boys

Join in on what will be an exploration of music in a “weird and wonderful new way”. If you’re looking for Sunday night plans, you can find them in the groovy tunes of guitarist Jono Tait, bassist Geraint Boje and percussionist Ronan Skillen. Contact Alma Café for tickets.

FESTIVALS

Western Cape

Franschhoek: Franschhoek Square, 32 Huguenot St

Dates: 16-17 July 2022



Franschhoek Bastille Festival

Celebrate all things French at this year’s Franschhoek Bastille Festival. You can expect to find French-inspired cuisine offered by a wide selection of vendors such as Mon Amour, Let’s Frite, Le Petit Manoir and Le Bon Vivant. Join in the day’s festivities by dressing up in red, white and blue. Tickets include coupons for the country’s best wine and are available via Webticket.

RUNNING

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban: New Beach, Lower Marine Parade St, South Beach

Dates: 16 July 2022



Red Bull Quicksand

Are you up for a challenge? Not for the faint-hearted, the Red Bull Quicksand race is perfect for all self-proclaimed athletes looking to push themselves to the limit while also having some fun. The Red Bull Quicksand takes place over a number of rounds, marked by a course featuring a number of obstacles such as running through beach sand, trenches and even giant sandcastles. Tickets are available here.

SPORT

Free State

Bloemfontein: Toyota Stadium, Att Horak St & 1st Ave, Willows

Date: 9 July 2022



2022 International Test – Springboks vs Wales

For the first time in eight years, the Wales team is in South Africa for the mid-year rugby union tests. You don’t want to miss this match with the country’s beloved Springboks. Fans can also look forward to a live performance by South African musician Ricus Nel. Ticket prices range from R150 to R1,000 and are available via TicketPro.

Eastern Cape

Jeffrey’s Bay: Point Beach, Pepper Street

Dates: 12-21 July 2022



Corona Open J-Bay 2022

After a two-year-long hiatus, watch the world’s best surfers compete at the best right-hand point-break on the globe, Supertubes, at Jeffrey’s Bay. As the ninth of the 11 events that make up the Championship Tour, surf fans will get a front-row seat to witness their favourite athletes compete for both the men’s and women’s Corona Open J-Bay trophies.

FILM SCREENINGS

Gauteng

Johannesburg: 116 Greenway Rd, Greenside

Reel Nights

This is for all film lovers and those wishing to expand their list of favourite movies. Hosted by Behind Her Lens Visuals, the inaugural Reel Night is an event geared towards providing viewers with “an intimate cinema experience”. The film shown will be Rage of a Lioness, the tale of a mother in the pursuit of justice following the murder of her daughter, by Nigerian director Adze Ugah. The film is rated PG16VL and is therefore suitable for older audiences. Tickets are available via Quicket.

Date: 15 July 2022. DM/ML