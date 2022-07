A food delivery man wearing a protective face mask walks between the towers of Moscow City business center during the Covid-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates.

Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.

It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93% of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.

Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.

Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the pandemic struck but take-up was slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products. About 52% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

