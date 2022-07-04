Newsdeck

Ebola

Democratic Republic of Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak

Health workers at an Ebola treatment center following an outbreak in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
04 Jul 2022
0

DAKAR, July 4 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo has declared the end of its 14th Ebola outbreak after less than three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

There were four confirmed cases and one probable case, all of whom died, the WHO said in a statement. The outbreak was the third in Congo’s northwest Equateur province.

“Thanks to the robust response by the national authorities, this outbreak has been brought to an end swiftly with limited transmission of the virus,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“Crucial lessons have been learned from past outbreaks and they have been applied to devise and deploy an ever more effective Ebola response,” she said.

Vaccination in particular has played a key role in containing recent outbreaks, and was launched just four days after the latest outbreak was declared.

Ebola is endemic to Congo, where it was discovered near the Ebola river in 1976.

The virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread through contact with body fluids from an infected person.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Estelle Shirbon and Jason Neely)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted