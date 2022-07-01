Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 26 of 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Jul 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Abortion-rights activists argue with anti-abortion activists in front of the Supreme Court on June 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to abortion-rights activists after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Red paint splattered by abortion rights activists is seen on the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court after the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Abortion-rights activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
An abortion-rights activist with the words Abort the Court painted on her chest protests in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Abortion rights protesters gather at the White House to denounce the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end federal abortion rights protections on June 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Anti-abortion activists celebrate in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
People march past the Colorado State Capitol as they gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court is seen reflected in rain droplets on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
In this handout provided by the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen G. Breyer (R) administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) in the West Conference Room of the Supreme Court on June 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jackson was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court Justice today, replacing the now-retired Justice Breyer. (Photo by Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)
Democratic members of the House of Representatives cheer and embraces after the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed in the House Chamber on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The legislation, the first new gun regulations passed by Congress in more than 30 years, passed by a vote of 234-193. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A couple from the nearby town of Del Rio, TX pays their respects at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
People gather at a makeshift memorial which has been erected at the site where 53 migrants died on June 30, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Four people have been arrested and charged after 53 migrants died inside a semi-truck in San Antonio in what is being called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Police officers observe demonstrators protesting against the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders summit on the first day of summit, in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(L-R) Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel pose for a group photo on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau on June 26, 2022 near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden (2L) interacts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) looks on during a family photo at the NATO Summit on June 29, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
U.S. Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) receives a kiss from Donald Trump prior to giving remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a lesson during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on June 23, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. ( (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. waves to supporters after taking his oath as the next Philippine President, at the National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took his oath as the next Philippine President on Thursday, completing a once unthinkable political revival of his family 36 years after his dictator father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was ousted by millions of Filipinos in a people power revolution. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Xi Jinping, China’s president, speaks at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi arrived in Hong Kong for its 25th anniversary of Chinese rule, in his first trip to the city since overseeing twin crackdowns on political dissent and Covid-19 that risked the former British colony’s future as an international center of commerce. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Students march with a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule at Scientia Secondary School in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, June 30, 2022.  Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the public take part in Pride Glasgow festival on June 25, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. Pride Glasgow’s LGBTQ march and festival returns after two years break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
General view during the 2022 Durban Pride March at Gugu Dlamini Park on June 25, 2022 in Durban, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 25: General view during the 2022 Durban Pride March at Gugu Dlamini Park on June 25, 2022 in Durban, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Kazzia Doll, representing Indonesia, prepares backstage before competing in the Miss International Queen competition on June 25, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand. Thailand hosts Miss International Queen, the largest and most prestigious international transgender beauty pageant.  (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Fuschia Anne Ravena, from The Philippines, wins Miss International Queen 2022 on June 25, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand.  (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Flowers and rainbow flags are left along the street near a restaurant with windows shattered by the shooting on June 25, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Two people were killed and at least 10 were injured when a man opened fire early Saturday morning near a popular gay club in the city’s downtown, hours before the annual Oslo gay pride parade. (Photo Rodrigo Freitas/Getty Images)
Maryna Hrynchuk, 27, Oleksandr Hrynchuk’s wife, cries over his coffin after his memorial service on June 27, 2022 in Bila Krynytsia, Ukraine. Oleksandr Hrynchuk, 33, was killed on June 21 in the Luhansk region. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Bride Elisheva Chayaa sits with a veil covering her face as she is surrounded by family members during a Jewish marriage ceremony held by Chabad Berlin for two Jewish Ukrainian refugees from Odessa, at the Ku’damm hotel on June 28, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The couple got engaged in the east Ukrainian city of Odessa two years ago, but were unable to save enough money and produce an event prior to the beginning of the war. Rabbi Teichtal held the ceremony according to Jewish tradition under a Chuppah with the celebratory well known “Breaking of The Glass” at the end of it. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Ukrainian group Dakhabrakha perform on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
British musician Lianne La Havas performs on The Other Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Students of the Steps Ahead Dance Studio perform at St. Francis Preparatory High School on June 25, 2022 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Young handlers take part in the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre on June 26, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Royal Highland Show is an annual event showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life from the Highlands of Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Cattle are shown in the grand parade of the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre on June 26, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A Highland Bull enjoys a combing before judging at the Westpoint Arena and Show ground in Clyst St Mary near Exeter on June 30, 2022 in Devon, England.  (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Tebogo Manamela, a veterinary technician test an elephant bull in the Kruger National Park on June 29, 2022 in Mbombela, South Africa. The research comes after a dead elephant tested positive for human tuberculosis in 2016. Several other tests were also done on the elephant. (Photo by Glalo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
People walk near a formerly sunken boat, currently stuck nearly upright, in a now-dry section of lakebed at the drought-stricken Lake Mead on June 23, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America’s largest artificial reservoir, has dropped to about 1,044 feet above sea level, the lowest it’s been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. The declining water levels are a result of a climate change-fueled megadrought coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. Fears are increasing that Lake Mead could in years ahead become a ‘dead pool’, when the water levels become too low to flow downstream from nearby Hoover Dam. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted