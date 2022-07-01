Newsdeck

Amazon Prime gets simpler unsubscribe journey in EU

Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks after EU complaints

Amazon.com Inc. packages stacked on a sidewalk in New York. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
By Reuters
01 Jul 2022
0

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. online retail giant Amazon AMZN.O has made it easier for users to cancel their subscriptions to its fast shipping club Prime with just two clicks, following complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Friday.

By Foo Yun Chee

European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue took their grievances to the EU executive in April last year.

They said users had to go through numerous hurdles such as complicated navigation menus, skewed wording and confusing choices, to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime.

The company will now allow users to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime with two clicks via a prominent and clear ‘cancel button’, the Commission said.

The changes will apply to all EU websites and for desktop devices, mobiles and tablets with immediate effect.

“Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms. One thing is clear: manipulative design or ‘dark patterns’ must be banned,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted