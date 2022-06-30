The temptation for partners in relationships to secretly read through one another’s cell phones can be a recipe for disaster in terms of trust and invasion of privacy. Street Talk’s panel of guests discuss how dialogue and communication are important in preventing suspicion, dishonesty and ultimately conflict when it comes to accessing partners’ phones.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM