South Africa

Phones and relationships — when suspicion is ringing off the hook

Street Talk panelists discuss phone privacy within relationships. (Photos: Leyche Carelse)
By Street Talk
30 Jun 2022
How you feel about your partner and your phone says a lot about your relationship. Do you trust them? Do they trust you? If your phone holds all the answers, dishonesty has nowhere to hide. 

The temptation for partners in relationships to secretly read through one another’s cell phones can be a recipe for disaster in terms of trust and invasion of privacy. Street Talk’s panel of guests discuss how dialogue and communication are important in preventing suspicion, dishonesty and ultimately conflict when it comes to accessing partners’ phones.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

