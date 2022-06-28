Illustrative image | Sources, clockwise from left: Former President Kgalima Motlanthe. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Former minister Siyabonga Cwele. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht) | Former spy boss Arthur Fraser. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais) | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Intelligence heads Gibson Njenje and Mo Shaik. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | State Capture kingpin Ajay Gupta. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi) | Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla) | Former domestic intelligence head Gibson Njenje. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Oh, how time flies when you’re having fun.

We are halfway through the year and there are no signs that the news will let up – 2022 has already given us a war in Europe, record food and fuel prices, a presidential heist, and the Zondo Commission’s scathing findings on State Capture.

For us, journalism needs to do two things. First, our Constitution specifically asks that we help protect our fledgling democracy. That means we pose tough questions to those in power, whether it’s about a robbery at one of the President’s homes, or interrogating the government’s failure to pay the social grants it promised to citizens.

Second, journalism should help you navigate life – to make better decisions, have better conversations, and ultimately pursue a better life.

We do this by explaining the impact of big events, providing perspective from the most experienced newsroom in South Africa, and bringing a range of opinions from a network of contributors.

We cannot do any of this without the support of our readers. As we strive to improve our ability to do these jobs, we are asking for your input. We are running a survey that will take 10 minutes to complete, or seven if you type fast. We want to know where and when you read Daily Maverick, what you value most about our journalism, and where we can improve.

We know it’s a lot to ask so we’ve got some spot prizes for those of you who persevere and make it all the way to the end.

To take the survey, click here. We look forward to your input.