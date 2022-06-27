Covid-19

Sinovac’s Covid-19 shot approved for use in South Africa

A girl receives a dose of the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19, in a school in the Capotillo neighborhood, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 14 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
By Bloomberg
27 Jun 2022
(Bloomberg) --Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has been registered for use in South Africa, the national health products regulator said.

The vaccine has a shelf-life of two years when stored between 2 and 8 degrees celsius, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Friday.

By Antony Sguazzin
Jun 24, 2022, 3:37 PM – Updated on Jun 24, 2022, 3:37 PM
© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

