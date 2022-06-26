South Africa

STREET TALK

Relationships and social media — what’s love got to do with it?

Leyche Carelse (pictured), an editor working in Cape Town, discusses the implications of social media when it comes to love and relationships. (Photo: Suppled by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
26 Jun 2022
0

Individuals’ dependence on social media, whether for work or pleasure, can place unforeseen pressures on romantic relationships. Street Talk unpacks some of the social media issues that are troubling young people.

Would you delete your social media account in the name of love? How much weight does your online presence have in your relationship? Street Talk looks into the nuances of digital love.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted