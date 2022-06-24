Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures and the video of the dramatic rescue of US swimmer Anita Alvarez: Week 25 of 2022

Picture made available 23 June 2022 of Anita Alvarez (C) of the US being helped out of the pool by her coach (R) and an unidentified man after she fainted at the end of her performance during women's free final of artistic swimming of 19th FINA World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Sports Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Jun 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Anita Alvarez of Team United States competes in the Women’s Solo Free Final on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos National Aquatics Complex on June 22, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anita Alvarez of Team United States competes in the Women’s Solo Free Final on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anita Alvarez of Team United States competes in the Women’s Solo Free Final on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

 

Anita Alvarez (C) of Team United States is attended to by USA’s coach Andrea Fuentes (L) and medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos National Aquatics Complex on June 22, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anita Alvarez (C) of Team United States is attended to by USA’s coach Andrea Fuentes (L) and medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos National Aquatics Complex on June 22, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anita Alvarez of Team United States is attended to by USA’s coach Andrea Fuentes and medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos National Aquatics Complex on June 22, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Anita Alvarez of Team United States is attended to by medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos National Aquatics Complex on June 22, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
A child learns first aid during a military picnic organized by the Foundation GROT and branches of the Polish army on June 19, 2022 in Siemianowice, Poland. As one of NATO’s biggest spenders, Poland’s ambition to expand defence capabilities to 300,000 personnel – a combination of a professional army and part-time volunteers of the Territorial Defence Force, would mean doubling the current number of personnel. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
An elderly woman holds a grenade launcher during a military picnic organized by the Foundation GROT and branches of the Polish army on June 19, 2022 in Siemianowice, Poland. As one of NATO’s biggest spenders, Poland’s ambition to expand defence capabilities to 300,000 personnel (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
US Supreme Court police remove an abortion rights demonstrator that handcuffed themselves to a protective fence outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Abortion-rights activists with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights drop baby dolls outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on June 18, 2022 in Falls Church, Virginia. According to the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group, the dolls represent forced births. Abortion-rights protests at the homes of conservative justices have become common since a leaked, draft decision indicated the court may overturn Roe vs. Wade. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
People perform yoga in front of the Mysore Palace during the International Day of Yoga celebrations, on June 21, 2022 in Mysuru, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Newly elected President of Colombia Gustavo Petro and Vice-President Francia Marquez of Pacto Historico coalition celebrate after winning the presidential runoff on June 19, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)
Performers dancing by the West Holts stage during day one of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 22, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
A general view of tents during day one of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 22, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
A woman gives water to a bird that appeared to be suffering from excessive heat and, having had trouble flying, wandered onto a restaurant table during hot summer weather temperatures on June 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The German weather service issued a heat warning due to temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Naked visitors enjoy Teufelssee lake during hot summer weather temperatures on June 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
People in costume participate in Coney Island’s annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th Mermaid Parade came back with hundreds of participants. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island’s annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island’s annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
People gather for sunrise at Stonehenge, on June 21, 2022 in Wiltshire, England. The summer solstice occurs on June 21st, it is the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The 2022 summer solstice arrives at 5:14 a.m. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Villagers take part in the torchlight battle at Tegalsambi village on June 20, 2022 in Jepara, Central Java, Indonesia. The torchlight battle is a traditional annual ceremony of Tegalsambi Village. The torch is made from dried coconut fronds and filled with dried banana leaves. The participants hit each other with the torches but are not allowed to hit the opponent’s body. Villagers believe that the torch fires bring good health and resist evil. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a space rocket Nuri (KSLV-Ⅱ) taking off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center on June 21, 2022 in UGoheung-gun, South Korea. South Korea on Tuesday successfully launched its homegrown space rocket Nuri (KSLV-Ⅱ) in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit, reaching a major milestone in the country’s space program. (Photo by Korea Aerospace Research Institute via Getty Images)
A bison walks past people who just watched the eruption of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, which has been closed for more than a week, on June 22, 2022 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. The park has been closed to all visitors due to severe flooding and damage to the roads. There is a limited opening today for the southern loop of the park. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Opera actors Dmytro Ivanchenko and Ihor Yevdokymenko are performing during the opera on June 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The opera house has resumed regular performances after being shuttered for months following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted