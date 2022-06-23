Covid-19

Nearly 1 in 5 adults who had Covid-19 have lingering symptoms – U.S. study

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot at a vaccine clinic inside Trinity Evangelic Lutheran Church in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S, on Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022. (Photo: Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Reuters
23 Jun 2022
June 22 (Reuters) - Nearly 1 in 5 American adults who reported having Covid-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long Covid, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday.

Overall, 1 in 13 adults in the United States have long Covid symptoms lasting for three months or more after first contracting the disease, and which they did not have before the infection, the data showed.

The data was collected from June 1-13 by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Long Covid-19 symptoms range from fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities and muscle weakness. They can be debilitating and last for weeks or months after recovery from the initial infection.

The CDC analysis also found that younger adults were more likely to have persistent symptoms than older adults.

Women were also more likely to have long Covid-19 than men, according to the study, with 9.4% of U.S. adult women reporting long Covid-19 symptoms compared to 5.5% of men.

The survey found nearly 9% of Hispanic adults have long Covid, higher than non-Hispanic white and Black adults, and more than twice the percentage of non-Hispanic Asian adults.

There were also differences based on U.S states, with Kentucky and Alabama reporting the highest percentage of adults with long Covidsymptoms, while Hawaii, Maryland and Virginia reported the lowest, according to the survey.

