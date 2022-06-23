X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Juul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Juul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US

A person smokes a Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarette in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Sunday July 8, 2018. Juul Labs, the maker of the popular e-cigarette brand that has recently come under fire from health officials over its popularity with young adults, plans to introduce a line of lower-nicotine pods. The company will begin to sell pods with a 3-percent nicotine concentration in its mint and Virginia tobacco flavors later this year, according to a statement Thursday.
By Bloomberg
23 Jun 2022
0

The Food and Drug Administration denied authorization to Juul Labs Inc. for all of its products currently marketed in the US, dealing a substantial blow to a company that was briefly a darling among both tobacco giants and Silicon Valley investors.

The regulator said in a statement Thursday that the company must stop selling and distributing the products, and that those that are on the market must be removed or risk enforcement action. A rise in teenage use of vaping products had compelled the agency to conduct a thorough review of e-cigarettes, according to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

“The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the US market,” Califf said in the statement. “We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”

Juul’s application lacked sufficient evidence to show that allowing its products to be sold in the US would be appropriate for the protection of public health, the FDA said. Some of the company’s study findings “raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data,” the agency said in its statement.

Read more: Juul users who fear FDA ban are rushing to hoard e-cigarettes

Once a richly valued startup, Juul has seen its fortunes decline in recent years after regulators cracked down on flavored e-cigarette products and lawsuits accused the company of marketing to underage users. The company has said that it never targeted youth in its advertising.

Shares of Altria Group Inc., which holds a 35% stake in the company were up 1.2% in New York trading on Thursday. The stock had slumped on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA was expected to reject Juul’s application for clearance.

Regulators had hoped e-cigarettes would help adults to quit smoking, which is a major cause of premature death. However, the FDA, which has received thousands of applications for approval from e-cigarette companies, has allowed only a few to stay on the market.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted