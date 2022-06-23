Covid-19

COVID-19

Denmark to offer fourth COVID vaccine dose to people over 50 years

A woman receives a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at a pop-up covid-19 vaccination day in the supermarket Bilka in Ishoej, Denmark, 11 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Claus Bech DENMARK OUT
By Reuters
23 Jun 2022
0

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Denmark plans to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the autumn to those who are over 50 years old, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday as she announced a strategy to curb the spread of the disease over the coming months.

Although Covid-19 infections are still at low levels, Denmark has seen an increase in the number of cases after the new BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, which seems to spread more quickly than other variants, became dominant in the Nordic country.

“It is not surprising to us that new variants occur and infections can increase. But it still happened earlier than expected. And that’s why we need to respond, and that’s why we are acting now,” Frederiksen said.

She added that vulnerable groups would be able to get a booster shot already from next week.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted