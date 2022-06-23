A woman receives a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at a pop-up covid-19 vaccination day in the supermarket Bilka in Ishoej, Denmark, 11 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Claus Bech DENMARK OUT

Although Covid-19 infections are still at low levels, Denmark has seen an increase in the number of cases after the new BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, which seems to spread more quickly than other variants, became dominant in the Nordic country.

“It is not surprising to us that new variants occur and infections can increase. But it still happened earlier than expected. And that’s why we need to respond, and that’s why we are acting now,” Frederiksen said.

She added that vulnerable groups would be able to get a booster shot already from next week.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)